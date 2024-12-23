Brittany Mahomes’s Latest Game Day Look Features the Most Heartfelt Details
Brittany Mahomes is always slaying on the sidelines with the cutest NFL game day outfits as she cheers on Chief quarterback Patrick Mahomes. But Saturday’s cozy, festive outfit was an extra special and sentimental surprise. The 29-year-old donned a crisp cream ensemble including a cozy cable-knit turtleneck, fuzzy wide-leg pants and boots. The star of the show, however, was the custom floor-length trench coat from Lefty‘s Right Mind featuring the sweetest words embroidered in red all over the outerwear number, including “15” and “Mahomes” both with some scattered “x” and “o” pretend plays, as well as “baby girl,” “sterling” and “bronze” written on one collar to represent her two kids and one on the way. The bottom rear of the coat read “Kansas City Chiefs” in cool vertical letters.
Mahomes accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a fun curly party ponytail with a few face-framing pieces left loose. The SI Swimsuit model, who traveled to Belize for her debut with the brand and photographer Derek Kettela in the 2024 issue, smiled bright on the field under the sun as the Chiefs defeated the Houston Texans 21 - 19 at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 21. The entire look was put together by stylist Margot Zamet.
“Feeling that Win a little extra today👏🏼👏🏼 15 we are proud of you🥹❤️,” the former professional soccer player captioned the carousel of images shared with her 2.1 million followers. View the post here. She and Patrick are high school sweethearts, who met as teenagers in their hometown, Tyler, Texas. They got engaged in September 2020 and tied the knot in March 2022.
“My favorite outfit yet,” fellow 2024 SI Swim rookie Jena Sims commented.
“This FIT IS EPIC” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day added.
“The jacket is iconic 🔥,” Allison Kaye wrote.
“Okay this jacket!!!!!🔥,” Emily Mayfield exclaimed.
“Cutest jacket - and those kiddos are adorable,” Nicole Jenkins declared.
“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Patrick, also 29, chimed in with a series of heart emojis.
Today, the model is the co-owner of history-making NWSL team, the KC Current, as well as a certified personal trainer and the founder of her Brittany Lynne fitness platform. She prioritizes health, wellness and movement in her daily life and is constantly finding ways to be the best version of herself.
“Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself,” she shared with SI Swimsuit while on location earlier this year. “People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters. Whether that’s health and wellness, being a great wife or mom, or career goals, being the best version of you is the most important thing you can be.”