Cameron Brink’s Dazzling, Ab-Flaunting Two-Piece for SI Swimsuit Comes in Two Other Bold Colors
Los Angeles Sparks player Cameron Brink is undoubtedly a name you should know. The 23-year-old basketball star, who was selected as the No. 2 overall pick at the 2024 WNBA Draft, has enjoyed a transformative past year as she played her first season in the league—which, unfortunately, ended early after a torn ACL—partnered with brands like Urban Decay, got engaged and posed for her first-ever SI Swimsuit feature.
In December, she signed onto Unrivaled, the 3x3 women’s basketball league founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, set to play for the Lunar Owls starting in 2026, and in January, she launched a podcast with content creator Sydel Curry-Lee, the sister of Steph Curry. Who says the offseason has to be boring? Certainly not Brink, who has proved her power both on and off the court.
Between her tunnel walk ‘fits to her incredible night-out looks and everything in between, Brink has cemented herself as a fashionista on the rise—so much so, that it’s not surprising fans want to try and emulate her every look. If you loved the stunning, unique white bikini she wore for her SI Swimsuit shoot in Boca Raton, Fla. with Ben Watts last November, you might be interested to know that the item comes in two additional colors that totally transform the look.
Chateau Des Saints Triangle Top, $105 and String Bottom, $100 (chateaudessaints.com)
The white color complements Brink’s tan, toned figure while also looking great with her blonde hair and piercing blue eyes. The first official photo from her SI Swimsuit photo shoot is a total knockout, and lucky for you, the bikini is still available for purchase.
If you’ve already got too many white bikinis and are looking for something a bit bolder to make a splash, this item is also available in two additional colors—pink and orange “Vilana” and blue and silver “Louis”—both in a pretty marble design. The lower front feature of the bottoms teases the perfect amount of skin while the criss-cross top, which can be worn as a traditional halter-neck as Brink wore it or on one shoulder, is totally alluring.
See the two-piece suit in the color Vilana modeled on the brand’s Instagram page here.
As for Brink, she’s looking forward to getting back on the court. After spending some time with the Lunar Owls team during training camp, she penned a sweet note on Instagram last month, calling her experience with her new teammates “a reminder everyday that I’m closer to getting back to what I love.”
Brink will be featured in the 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, out this May.