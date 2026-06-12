Cameron Brink, Sophie Cunningham and More WNBA Athletes Impress With Bold Tunnel Fashion

The only thing better than WNBA game play is the tunnel fashion moments that take place ahead of tip off. We can always count on some incredible inspo for our street style mood board when athletes like Cameron Brink, Angel Reese and Breanna Stewart show off their pregame ‘fits.

This week, we’re highlighting some tunnel fashion that made us do a double take—and outside of one of these looks, which featured a bright color palette, it seems that WNBA superstars are gravitating toward monochromatic black and white looks this summer. We’re taking notes!

Cameron Brink

Cameron Brink | Scott Eklund/Getty Images

Before the Los Angeles Sparks took on the Seattle Storm on Wednesday, June 10, Brink opted for menswear-meets-Matrix vibes. The 24-year-old forward, who posed for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue at The Boca Raton in Boca Raton, Fla., and her team bested the Storm by a final score of 88-83, so clearly these edgy vibes served as a good luck charm.

Angel Reese

Angel Reese | Adam Hagy/Getty Images

Ahead of the Atlanta Dream facing off against the Washington Mystics on Saturday, June 6, Reese opted for a white bra top and voluminous capris, which she accessorized with gold hoop earrings, a necklace and heels. The 2023 SI Swimsuit star and her teammates came out victorious with a final score of 109-77.

Sophie Cunningham

Sophie Cunningham | Mike Lawrence/Getty Images

Meanwhile, last Saturday, Cunningham found herself at Barclays Center Arena in Brooklyn as the Indiana Fever played the New York Liberty on the road. The 2026 SI Swimsuit model brought some color to her wardrobe with a cute striped mini dress, paired with pointed-toe patent chocolate brown pumps. Unfortunately for Cunningham and her teammates, the Liberty came out on top with a final score of 83-75.

Nneka Ogwumike

Nneka Ogwumike | Scott Eklund/Getty Images

Ogwumike was all smiles ahead of the Sparks’ matchup against the Storm on June 10. Like her teammate, Brink, the forward opted for an all black outfit, including a pair of cool shades. The 2022 SI Swimsuit model showed off her strong arms in a tank top paired with black pants and pointed-toe shoes.

Napheesa Collier

Napheesa Collier | Jordan Johnson/Getty Images

While Collier remains sidelined from the Minnesota Lynx as she recovers from an injury, the 2026 SI Swimsuit star is always on the bench cheering on her squad. Ahead of the team’s game against the Storm on Saturday, June 6, she was spotted in elevated streetwear, rocking a white tank with black shorts and sneakers.

Breanna Stewart

Breanna Stewart | Evan Yu/Getty Images

Stewart put her game face on ahead of the Liberty’s victory over the Fever last weekend, wearing a long black leather jacket, pants and shoes. Her nails were painted black to match, and the 2022 SI Swimsuit model wore sunglasses as she walked through the tunnels ahead of game time.

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