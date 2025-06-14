Cameron Brink’s Sculpted Abs Were on Full Display in This White Cut-Out One-Piece
Cameron Brink’s 2025 SI Swimsuit debut has delivered one standout moment after another, and her crisp white one-piece from Tinye might just be the boldest look of all. Posing on the golden sands of Boca Raton, the WNBA star made the minimalist silhouette look like high fashion, thanks to her statuesque frame, confident presence and flawless on-set styling—shout out to fashion editor Margot Zamet.
Photographed by Ben Horton, Brink’s shoot leaned into a sleek, sun-drenched aesthetic, with power poses in minimalist looks that highlighted her strength and natural presence in front of the camera. The overall vibe was both effortless and fierce—a perfect balance for one of the league’s most exciting rising forwards.
Tinye’s 007 One Piece in white ($75) is a daring reimagining of the classic 1980s high-cut silhouette. With a plunging neckline and massive midriff cut-out, the design revealed Brink’s sculpted abs and a subtle flash of underboob for just the right amount of sizzle. Described on the website as “the sexiest one piece you’ll ever own,” the suit more than lived up to the hype on the Los Angeles Sparks player.
The New Jersey native joined a powerful lineup of 10 elite athletes for the franchise’s 2025 issue. Her “empowering” feature highlighted strength, body confidence and the complicated expectations placed on women in sports.
“Am I supposed to look more feminine? Am I supposed to look more athletic? What’s the balance?” Brink asked during her on-set interview. “My femininity—I hold that very close to my self-image, so it’s definitely gone back and forth. I think every female athlete has had a really rough go with body image. But I’ve gotten to a really good place.”
Despite her rookie WNBA season being cut short by an ACL injury, Brink has remained front and center. She’s appeared in campaigns for SKIMS, New Balance, Urban Decay and Gorjana, cohosts the Straight 2 Cam podcast and leads her youth leadership camp, Next22, which equips young girls with tools for success through sport.
The New Jersey native has also been embracing the spotlight with a growing fashion presence, showing off her playful and polished tunnel style week after week.
Last fall, the Stanford University alum got engaged to her longtime partner, Ben Felter, during a romantic trip to Paris, marking a major personal milestone during an already career-defining year.
Brink’s rise is only just beginning, and her SI Swimsuit debut solidified what fans and brands already know: she’s as powerful in front of the camera as she is on the court.