Cindy Kimberly Is an Animal Print Wonder in Moody New Ibiza Pics
Cindy Kimberly is not hopping off the animal print train anytime soon. The model took to Instagram this weekend to share a set of dreamy, fierce after-dark photos from Ibiza, where she posed in a stunning leopard print two-piece from her brand LOBA.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
The Netherlands native, who is of Spanish and Indonesian descent, modeled the Macarena Top ($110) and coordinating Macarena Maxi Skirt ($170), both available on Revolve.
The ruched mesh set is designed to turn heads: the sheer top features a bandeau-style opaque panel across the bust, while the floor-length skirt sits low on the hips with a flattering V-cut foldover waistband and a softly flared mermaid silhouette. It’s daring, moody and impossibly chic—everything we’ve come to expect from Kimberly’s expertly curated fashion vision.
She posed on a cobblestone street just after sunset, capturing the last slivers of golden light and leaning into the Mediterranean backdrop for added allure. The cover snap shows the 26-year-old mid-scroll on her iPhone, looking ultra-glamorous with her chiseled side profile and supermodel stance. Her long, dark brown locks were styled into the most luscious, voluminous bombshell blowout with big, bouncy curls cascading down her neck and shoulders. The Lake George actress flaunted her slim, sculpted figure and constantly-on-vacation summer glow.
Her glam, as always, was flawless: a luminous, sun-kissed base, dramatic black winged eyeliner, dark, full lashes, rosy cheeks and her signature glossy mauve lip. Kimberly completed the ensemble with a tiny cream Chanel purse, chunky gold bangles and a soft pink acrylic manicure.
“Guapa ❤️,” Lorena Durán commented.
“So gorgeous,” Matilda Djerf added.
“Forever THAT girl,” one fan chimed.
“Best looking woman in the world,” another gushed.
The designer launched LOBA in May 2023 and has since turned the brand into a go-to for elevated staples with a sultry twist. Each new drop draws from global influences and her own fashion evolution—from cottagecore cottons and breezy bloomers to rich hues and barely-there bikinis. The brand recently expanded into swimwear, proving Kimberly’s knack for designing across categories without losing the brand’s point of view.
The SI Swimsuit model, who posed for the 2022 issue in Barbados, is not just the designer of her company; she’s also the creative engine behind it. Kimberly is known for her self-shot campaigns and highly stylized visuals, often directing, editing and starring in her own content.