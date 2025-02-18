Katie Austin Radiated Angelic Energy in This Feminine White Off-the-Shoulder Bikini—Available in 4 Other Colors
Since co-winning SI Swimsuit’s inaugural open casting call in 2021 and earning the title of co-Rookie of the Year in 2022, Katie Austin has been an absolute staple for the magazine. The 31-year-old certified fitness trainer and content creator never fails to bring her A-game to every shoot, radiating her positive personality and looking positively breathtaking in the process. Last year, the Katie Austin App founder returned to the brand with a gorgeous gallery of images from Portugal.
Photographed by Ben Watts, Austin, along with the other models who posed in Porto and the North, Portugal for the 2024 issue, channeled the cottagecore aesthetic with ultra-feminine looks. From crochet fabric to floral patterns and ruffles, the health and wellness advocate matched the stunning backdrop of Douro Valley perfectly. If you’re looking ahead to your 2025 swimwear purchases—as you totally should be at this point in the year—we highly recommend sweet, romantic looks for your next vacation.
One white off-the-shoulder two-piece Austin wore in particular is on our minds today as we look ahead to the vacations we have planned—or are just manifesting—for this year. From French brand Bain de Minuit Swim, the white bikini Austin wore is feminine, sexy and totally one of a kind.
Bain de Minuit Cherie Top White, $57.03 and Cherie Bottom White, $54.86 (baindeminuitswim.com)
The top features balloon sleeves and center ties to ensure the perfect fit. As for the cheeky bottoms, the ruched thong brings an extra layer of sultriness to this otherwise sweet look. And if you’re not in the market for another white bikini, you might be happy to know that these items come in different colors and patterns, also including army green, a yellow teddy bear pattern, a blue Zodiac print and a pink floral design. Not all sizes are available so we’d recommend adding this two-piece to your carts ASAP before it’s sold out.
For Austin, 2024 was one of her most “fulfilling” years yet—not just because of her return to SI Swimsuit. To ring in the new year, she reflected on all of her biggest accomplishments, also including marrying partner Lane Armstrong, guest appearing on the NFL’s Super Bowl live show and more. “Hard to top it❤️,” she wrote on Instagram while sharing a collection of photos from the last year.
Already, 2025 has been an impressive one for Austin, who kicked off the new year with trips to Las Vegas and Mexico. At the Super Bowl earlier this month, she collaborated with Snapchat and the NFL to bring fans content from the Big Game. And, when her city needed her the most, she delivered. Amid the devastating Los Angeles fires, Austin showed up and volunteered to help those in need.