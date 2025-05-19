Katie Austin Is City Chic in This Must-Have Two-Toned Mini Dress
Katie Austin was booked and busy last week with the launch of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, and she still managed to make the New York City streets her runway. The longtime brand model made her fifth appearance in the magazine with a gorgeous shoot in Bermuda.
After launch day, the certified fitness trainer and content creator touched down in Manhattan for a week of celebrations. Alongside her mother, Denise Austin, she attended the official launch party at the Hard Rock Hotel New York on Thursday. Then, she joined a star-studded roster of attendees at the Social Club pop-up on Friday and Saturday, where she even taught a workout class.
The model shared snapshots from the weekend’s festivities on Instagram, and we can’t get enough of her perfect springtime ensemble.
In the cover image of the 13-slide post, Austin sported the Tiffany Skort Dress ($188) from Show Me Your Mumu. The two-toned mini dress featured a corset-style black bodice with contrasting white straps, as its bubble skirt drew attention to the model’s toned legs. She styled the garment with a black oversized blazer that hung off her shoulders and a pair of classic close-toed white pumps.
“Dem legs are walking ads for your workouts 👏👏👏,” Sarah Nicole Landry commented.
“Strut like you mean it,” fellow SI Swimsuit model and close friend Christen Goff wrote.
In addition to her outfit—which we’re using as inspiration for our own springtime wardrobes—Austin also shared a number of outtakes from her time in the Big Apple.
In one frame, the 31-year-old stayed hydrated with fellow SI Swimsuit model XANDRA, with the assistance of Attain Medspa. In another, Austin was all smiles with her amazing “Sink or Swim” panelists—Camille Kostek, Jasmine Sanders and Roshumba Williams. The SI Swimsuit Social Club discussion was moderated by Off the Vine podcast host and former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe.
In addition to the panel discussion, Austin jumped into work mode, teaching a “strengthen and lengthen” class.
It’s safe to say that Austin has become a staple at SI Swimsuit. Before co-winning the magazine’s Swim Search in 2021 and earning co-Rookie of the Year honors in 2022 (both alongside Goff), the model could not have imagined the future she’d have in store.
“To be in this magazine is such an honor,” Austin said on Thursday night’s red carpet event. “If I told myself this before I won Swim Search, I would not believe it. I was grateful for just being Top 15, and here we are, five years later.”
The 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine is available online and at select newsstands now. Get your hands on a copy here.