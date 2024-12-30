From Taylor Swift to ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,’ Designer Kristin Juszczyk Celebrates ‘Best Year’ of Her Life
Designer Kristin Juszczyk kicked off the year with a bang, sporting her own unique creations as her husband, Kyle Juszczyk, and the San Francisco 49ers battled through the football playoffs. Though their Super Bowl journey ended in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in February, Juszczyk was scoring major wins off the field. The 30-year-old designer gained widespread acclaim after creating custom jackets for none other than Taylor Swift, who is not just the internet’s favorite WAG but a global pop and media icon in her own right.
Juszczyk’s success didn’t stop there. She also crafted pieces for A-listers and SI Swimsuit models like Brittany Mahomes, Olivia Culpo, Olivia Dunne and Simone Biles, and even landed an NFL licensing deal. In June, she made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk about her thriving business, and in September, she launched an exclusive collaborative capsule collection with Gatorade. This football season, Juszczyk has continued to impress, flawlessly flipping everything from vintage jerseys, cozy crewnecks and knitwear into the cutest, most unique pieces.
“You guys have made this the best year of my life 🥹😭 I can’t thank you all enough!! BIG things coming for 2025!!! 🗣️,” the New York native shared in an adorable Instagram video montage recapping her year and all the milestones she hit over the past 12 months. The clip was set to Gracie Abrams’s “That‘s So True” with the iconic TikTok voiceover saying “And with that, the 2024 season comes to an end” overlayed on top.
“Look how far you’ve come and still how much is coming your way!! You’re amazing!” her husband, NFL fullback Kyle commented.
“🥺🥺🥺 the best love you!,” Claire Kittle, who is married to fellow 49ers player George Kittle, wrote.
“It’s been amazing watching your work and you thrive 🙌 ,” Sarah Nicole Landry chimed.
“You’re amazing and it’s so obvious this year was ONLY THE BEGINNING!!!!!” Galey Alix exclaimed.
“CANT WAIT FOR 2025. UR INSPO AF. I LOVE YOU!!!!!” Makeup artist Kelli Anne Sewell added.
“Just the beginning my friend,” actor Taylor Lautner declared.
Juszczyk’s journey into fashion design has been anything but conventional, proving that it’s never too late to pursue a passion.
“Fashion is something I’ve always loved, but design is a love that came later in life. I hope to inspire some people and show them that just because you’re not doing something right now, doesn’t mean you can’t do it in the future. When we’re children, our parents put us in all these classes, and you stop doing that as an adult,” she told SI Swimsuit in a conversation earlier this year. “I think it’s awesome to dive into something fresh and new, and discover a new love. It’s never too late to learn something new."