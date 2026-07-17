The One-Pieces SI Swimsuit’s Fashion Editors Are Shopping This Summer

Summer is in full swing, and no matter where your seasonal adventures are taking you in the coming weeks, hopefully it’s somewhere near water. Should you be packing your bags and heading to the beach or venturing out to your backyard pool, there’s no better time to treat yourself to a little swimwear wardrobe refresh.

While we love a bikini here at SI Swimsuit, there’s nothing more classic than a flattering one-piece—particularly because there is a silhouette and color palette to suit just about every personal style. They’re incredible versatile, as a one-piece can offer full coverage or leave little to the imagination. If you’re in the market for a new one-piece, you’re in luck. SI Swimsuit’s style team, including fashion editor Margot Zamet and assistant editor Liz Wentworth, have assembled a curated list of shoppable one-pieces, from classic and solid options to bright and playful patterns and more.

And in case you’re a visual learner, plenty of recent SI Swimsuit Issues have featured some truly outstanding one-piece swimsuits. Take, for example, the dazzling black OYE Swimwear one-piece Hilary Duff wore on the cover of the 2026 magazine while in South Caicos, or the unforgettable long sleeved Myra Swim number rookie Jocelyn Corona wore with a bright red Saint Laurent belt in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico.

No matter what your personal sense of style is, there’s sure to be a suit to match your vibe below.

Classic, solid one-pieces

Take a page from Ellie Thumann’s book, as the white one-piece with a lace-up front and ruffles by Chloé Rose she wore during her 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue photo shoot in the Fort Myers, Fla., area is a showstopper.

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. Classic swimwear collage. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated, Net-a-Porter, Moda Operandi and Hunza G

Bright, fun and playful one-pieces

Don’t be afraid of embracing a bold color palette with your swimwear. As evidenced by Olandria during her rookie feature on Captiva Island, Fla., bright and playful colors are having a major moment.

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. Colorful swimsuit collage. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated, Net-a-Porter, Mytheresa, Moda Operandi and Shopbop

Chic patterned one-pieces

Animal print is always in style, as seen below on Penny Lane from her photo shoot in Botswana. Amp up your look with a super cool patterned suit in a sleek silhouette.

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Shirt by LoveShackFancy. Hat by ViX Paula Hermanny. Boots by Sorel. Patterned one-piece collage. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated, Nordstrom, Net-a-Porter and Shopbop

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