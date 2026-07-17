The One-Pieces SI Swimsuit’s Fashion Editors Are Shopping This Summer
Summer is in full swing, and no matter where your seasonal adventures are taking you in the coming weeks, hopefully it’s somewhere near water. Should you be packing your bags and heading to the beach or venturing out to your backyard pool, there’s no better time to treat yourself to a little swimwear wardrobe refresh.
While we love a bikini here at SI Swimsuit, there’s nothing more classic than a flattering one-piece—particularly because there is a silhouette and color palette to suit just about every personal style. They’re incredible versatile, as a one-piece can offer full coverage or leave little to the imagination. If you’re in the market for a new one-piece, you’re in luck. SI Swimsuit’s style team, including fashion editor Margot Zamet and assistant editor Liz Wentworth, have assembled a curated list of shoppable one-pieces, from classic and solid options to bright and playful patterns and more.
And in case you’re a visual learner, plenty of recent SI Swimsuit Issues have featured some truly outstanding one-piece swimsuits. Take, for example, the dazzling black OYE Swimwear one-piece Hilary Duff wore on the cover of the 2026 magazine while in South Caicos, or the unforgettable long sleeved Myra Swim number rookie Jocelyn Corona wore with a bright red Saint Laurent belt in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico.
No matter what your personal sense of style is, there’s sure to be a suit to match your vibe below.
Classic, solid one-pieces
Take a page from Ellie Thumann’s book, as the white one-piece with a lace-up front and ruffles by Chloé Rose she wore during her 2026 SI Swimsuit Issue photo shoot in the Fort Myers, Fla., area is a showstopper.
- Eres Découverte Swimsuit, $675 (net-a-porter.com)
- Zimmermann Daylight Cut-Out Ruched Swimsuit, $298 (net-a-porter.com)
- Johanna Ortiz Sunny Days One-Piece Swimsuit, $198 (modaoperandi.com)
- Celine Swim Blush, $270 (hunzag.com)
Bright, fun and playful one-pieces
Don’t be afraid of embracing a bold color palette with your swimwear. As evidenced by Olandria during her rookie feature on Captiva Island, Fla., bright and playful colors are having a major moment.
- Haight Pipping Thidu Striped Swimsuit, $250 (net-a-porter.com)
- Montce Liz Floral Ruffled Swimsuit, $215 (mytheresa.com)
- Juillet Swimwear Lotta One-Piece Swimsuit, $280 (modaoperandi.com)
- Ulla Johnson Alba Deep V Maillot One-Piece, $360 (shopbop.com)
Chic patterned one-pieces
Animal print is always in style, as seen below on Penny Lane from her photo shoot in Botswana. Amp up your look with a super cool patterned suit in a sleek silhouette.
- Agua Bendita Valmy Alina Beaded Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit, $260 (nordstrom.com)
- Oséree Lumiere Double Metallic Balconette Swimsuit, $380 (net-a-porter.com)
- Lido Trentasei Printed Swimsuit, $365 (net-a-porter.com)
- Solid & Striped The Willow Reversible One-Piece (shopbop.com)
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Cara O’Bleness is a writer and editor on the Lifestyle and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Prior to joining SI Swimsuit in 2022, she worked as a writer and editor across a number of content verticals, including food, lifestyle, health and wellness, and small business and entrepreneurship. In her free time, O’Bleness loves reading, spending time with her family and making her way through Michigan’s many microbreweries. She is a graduate of Michigan State University’s School of Journalism.