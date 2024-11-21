Shop the Stunning, Crisp White Cut-Out Two-Piece Cameron Brink Wore on the Beach in Boca Raton
Cameron Brink is no stranger to making headlines, whether it’s for her incredible on-court talent or her striking beauty and impeccable style off the hardwood. The Los Angeles Sparks rookie, who was the No. 2 overall pick at this year’s historic WNBA draft and former Stanford Cardinal standout, is now adding Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model to her impressive résumé.
As part of the 2025 issue, Brink joined a roster of trailblazing women for a stunning photoshoot in Boca Raton, Fla., where she turned heads in a crisp white two-piece. The 22-year-old pro basketball player—who underwent ACL surgery earlier this year after a solid start to her WNBA debut season—posed effortlessly for photographer Ben Horton.
Chateu Des Saints Yvette Triangle Top, $105 and String Bottom, $100 (chateudessaints.com)
This gorgeous and unique two-piece features a halter-neck style top with a chic cut-out detail and shimmering gold hardware details, paired with matching daring string bottoms. Shop more at chateudessaints.com. The New Jersey native, who recently got engaged to Ben Felter, showed off her long, lean legs and washboard abs as she posed in the sand. Styled with loose beach waves and minimal yet elegant jewelry from Gorjana, Brink’s look was a true testament to her style and grace.
While Brink may currently be sidelined from the court, she’s proving she’s just as captivating in front of the camera. Though her SI Swim feature was a “dream come true” it certainly wasn’t her first time posing. She has also appeared in campaigns for SKIMS, Urban Decay, and New Balance. Off the court, Brink uses her platform to advocate for mental health awareness and inspires future generations of athletes through her Next22 basketball camp for young girls.
As Brink continues to push boundaries, blending sports, fashion and advocacy in her ever-expanding platform, her SI Swimsuit debut marks another milestone in an already incredible career, that’s just getting started.
While a guest on Podcast P With Paul George in May, Brink shared why modeling and showing off her body can be so powerful, and she practically manifested her appearance in next year’s magazine. “I think, just as a female athlete, the [ESPN] Body Issue is always just dope. Just to see how your body as an athlete, purely as an athlete, to appreciate [that] our bodies are our machines. It’s how we make our money,” she explained. “So I think that’s always a really cool concept. Or, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. I’ve always loved that. So I think it’s super empowering.”