Swimsuit

Level Up Your Classic Black Bikini With These Suits That Feature the Coolest Details

Use these snapshots as inspiration for your next monochromatic swim look.

Anita Marshall was photographed by Kate Powers in the Dominican Republic.
Anita Marshall was photographed by Kate Powers in the Dominican Republic.

A black bikini is always a staple in our closets, as a well-loved go-to for any beach day, pool party or simply lounging in the sun. The duo is a timeless classic, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be elevated with some extra features to spice up your beachside apparel.

Take a look at these standout suits!

Anita Marshall in the Dominican Republic

Anita Marshall was photographed by Kate Powers in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.
Anita Marshall was photographed by Kate Powers in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus.

For her debut in the fold, Marshall repped this sporty Andi Bagus number in the Caribbean. Its contrasting olive green trim and belt on its waistline immediately caught our eye, along with its mesh overlay that sat across the model’s shoulders.

Alix Earle in Jamaica

Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
Alix Earle was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Anna Kosturova.

After making her SI Swimsuit debut as the magazine’s first digital cover girl, Earle traveled to Jamaica for an in-print feature in its 2025 issue. On the island, she repped this knitted Anna Kosturova number, adorned with shell detailing across its top and bottom.

Jas Williams in Belize

Jas Williams
Jas Williams was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by INDAH.

We’ll always love the subtle beaded additions on this INDAH suit—worn by Williams during the brand’s inaugural Big 12 feature. The former University of South Florida sophomore player joined Alexa Massari and Jillian Hayes in Belize for the trio’s introduction to the magazine in 2024.

Jasmine Sanders in Bali

Jasmine Sanders
Jasmine Sanders was photographed by Yu Tsai in Bali. Swimsuit by Bissy Swim.

No need to accessorize when you’re wearing this Bissy Swim two-piece, which features gold chain-linked straps on both its top and bottom. Sanders sported the garment in Bali, where she scored her first SI Swimsuit cover in her sophomore campaign, alongside Olivia Culpo and Kate Love.

Brianna LaPaglia in La Quinta, Calif.

Brianna LaPaglia
Brianna LaPaglia was photographed by Katherine Goguen at The Austin Estate. Swimsuit by PatBO.

Another cover girl to rock an all-black ensemble was LaPaglia. In La Quinta, Calif., she tried on this PatBO set, featuring shell detailing on its balconette-style top. Its high-leg cut bottoms are also a certified must-have to mix and match with styles galore.

Olivia Culpo in Kangaroo Island

Olivia Culpo was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny.
Olivia Culpo was photographed by Josie Clough on Kangaroo Island, South Australia. Swimsuit by Beach Bunny Swimwear.

Before joining Sanders on the cover of the magazine’s 2020 issue, Culpo traveled to Kangaroo Island for this radiant shoot down under. Her scoop-neck top from Beach Bunny Swimwear not only sports a trendy crochet style, but it also has tiny O-ring additions for a glamorous twist on its neckline.

Gabby Thomas in Boca Raton, Fla.

Gabby Thomas was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton.
Gabby Thomas was photographed by Ben Horton at The Boca Raton. Swimsuit by GIGI C.

Look lavish in leather with this duo from GIGI C—worn by Thomas during her SI Swimsuit debut in Boca Raton, Fla. With teeny cut-outs on both pieces and an adjustable string top, this suit adds an extra element of edge to your swimwear rotation.

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

