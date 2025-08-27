Level Up Your Classic Black Bikini With These Suits That Feature the Coolest Details
A black bikini is always a staple in our closets, as a well-loved go-to for any beach day, pool party or simply lounging in the sun. The duo is a timeless classic, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be elevated with some extra features to spice up your beachside apparel.
Take a look at these standout suits!
Anita Marshall in the Dominican Republic
For her debut in the fold, Marshall repped this sporty Andi Bagus number in the Caribbean. Its contrasting olive green trim and belt on its waistline immediately caught our eye, along with its mesh overlay that sat across the model’s shoulders.
Alix Earle in Jamaica
After making her SI Swimsuit debut as the magazine’s first digital cover girl, Earle traveled to Jamaica for an in-print feature in its 2025 issue. On the island, she repped this knitted Anna Kosturova number, adorned with shell detailing across its top and bottom.
Jas Williams in Belize
We’ll always love the subtle beaded additions on this INDAH suit—worn by Williams during the brand’s inaugural Big 12 feature. The former University of South Florida sophomore player joined Alexa Massari and Jillian Hayes in Belize for the trio’s introduction to the magazine in 2024.
Jasmine Sanders in Bali
No need to accessorize when you’re wearing this Bissy Swim two-piece, which features gold chain-linked straps on both its top and bottom. Sanders sported the garment in Bali, where she scored her first SI Swimsuit cover in her sophomore campaign, alongside Olivia Culpo and Kate Love.
Brianna LaPaglia in La Quinta, Calif.
Another cover girl to rock an all-black ensemble was LaPaglia. In La Quinta, Calif., she tried on this PatBO set, featuring shell detailing on its balconette-style top. Its high-leg cut bottoms are also a certified must-have to mix and match with styles galore.
Olivia Culpo in Kangaroo Island
Before joining Sanders on the cover of the magazine’s 2020 issue, Culpo traveled to Kangaroo Island for this radiant shoot down under. Her scoop-neck top from Beach Bunny Swimwear not only sports a trendy crochet style, but it also has tiny O-ring additions for a glamorous twist on its neckline.
Gabby Thomas in Boca Raton, Fla.
Look lavish in leather with this duo from GIGI C—worn by Thomas during her SI Swimsuit debut in Boca Raton, Fla. With teeny cut-outs on both pieces and an adjustable string top, this suit adds an extra element of edge to your swimwear rotation.