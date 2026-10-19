These Top Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Trends Were Also Spotted in SI Swimsuit 2026

Over the weekend, the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show reminded style and beauty lovers why it remains one of the year’s biggest events. From the incredible live performances by Megan Thee Stallion, Tate McRae, KATSEYE and Megan Moroney to the A-list guest list and stacked model roster, there was no shortage of viral headline-making moments.

Still, the event is, first and foremost, a runway show, spotlighting many of the must-have trends from over the last year and beyond—and several stunning trends that took over the catwalk also appeared on the glossy pages of SI Swimsuit when the 2026 issue hit newsstands in May!

Fabulous florals

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Gabi Moura was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Agua Bendita. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Despite what fictional magazine magent Miranda Priestly might believe, florals can indeed be “groundbreaking.” Victoria’s Secret proved this with a nature-themed runway section, where models wore flower-inspired sets with unique wings.

Of course, florals are a must-have swimwear print, and the sweet look was all over the latest SI Swimsuit issue. 2026 rookie Gabi Moura—who also rocked the runway at Sunday’s show—wore several floral-adorned pieces for her debut at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla., including a sultry string bikini by Agua Bendita. Longtime SI Swimsuit model Christen Goff also styled the trend in the Sunshine State, with her unique tie-front two-piece by La DoubleJ being one of our favorites.

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel, Fla. Swimsuit by La DoubleJ. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Christen Goff was photographed by Katherine Goguen in Bowman’s Beach, Sanibel, Fla. Swimsuit by La DoubleJ. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Eye-popping colors

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Lybethras. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Dolce and Gabbana. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Highly saturated colors have been absolutely everywhere this year, from Paris Fashion Week to the shoreline and beyond. And Victoria’s Secret showed style lovers that the trend is still going strong this weekend, with several models styling pieces in vibrant pinks, blues, greens and more.

These unforgettable color combos were also featured in SI Swimsuit 2026, with multiple wardrobes centered on striking shades. Tiffany Haddish’s designer pieces were a serious head-turner when she debuted as one of four cover stars this year in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, and XANDRA also took note of the eye-popping trend during her shoot in Montauk, N.Y.

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by Atmosea. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit and board shorts are vintage Roxy. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Statement-making sparkle

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Oséree. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Olandria was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Oséree. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Shimmering styles are always timeless, but it’s still lovely to see them shine under the spotlight! In fact, one of the biggest surprises at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was Kylie Jenner strutting in the iconic $50 million Fantasy Bra, marking the diamond-encrusted piece’s first appearance on the catwalk since 2018.

Olandria put her own spin on sparkle with a cocoa two-piece by Oséree when she posed for her rookie feature at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. And in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, 2025 SI Swimsuit cover star Lauren Chan looked like a beautiful human mirrorball on the sun-drenched shores in a gorgeous silver bikini by Mars The Label.

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Mars The Label. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lauren Chan was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by Mars The Label. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Angelic aesthetics

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by PatBO. Necklaces by The Invisibles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Penny Lane was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by PatBO. Necklaces by The Invisibles. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Finally, we can’t talk about the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show without referencing those always-iconic angel wings! The ethereal vibes were on full display, as always, and each model (and performer!) put their own spin on the sweet, soft tradition.

Sweet, soft styles were also a staple of the 2026 SI Swimsuit issue, with multiple models embracing cream-colored swimsuits with unexpected texture for a dreamy final look. The PatBO two-piece Penny Lane wore for her SI Swimsuit shoot in Botswana was a perfect example, as the bikini’s fabric mimicked fabulous feathers. And Ellie Thumann’s breathtaking white one-piece by Chloé Rose also fit the trend, adding a feminine edge with its lace-up front and frilly side details to her Fort Myers, Fla., feature.

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Ellie Thumann was photographed by Katherine Goguen at South Seas Resort on Captiva Island, Fla. Swimsuit by Chloé Rose. | Katherine Goguen/Sports Illustrated

Oh, and if you’re feeling a little FOMO after missing the show, worry not, fashion-forward friends! The program is currently streaming on Victoria’s Secret’s YouTube channel.

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