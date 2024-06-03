We’re Keeping These Pieces From Lain Snow Swimwear on Rotation All Summer Long
SI Swimsuit models Katie Austin and Jena Sims, as well as content creator and mom of two Abbie Herbert, rocked the cutest, most colorful neon bikinis and one-pieces from Lain Snow while on the runway during the brand’s show at Miami Swim Week on Saturday.
Founder Becca Ingle, who created the line in April 2021, named it after her little girl, Lainey Snow. Inspired by her adventures all around the world, the travel blogger wanted to create comfortable, flattering and functional pieces made for “living life in bathing suits.”
The very first drop—which sold out within 30 minutes—was just three different shades of a signature ribbed one-piece suit, and a matching line of swimsuits for children.
While on the runway, Austin channeled her 1990s fitness instructor mom, Denise Austin, in a super cute hot pink one-piece with a low scoop back and tiny front notch. Sims, a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, opted for a cool highlighter yellow suit with colorful, artful paint splatters all-over, while Herbert, who made her debut with the brand this weekend, wore a color-blocked pink-and-orange set at the W Hotel South Beach.
All three suits are set to drop on the site for pre-order later this week. In the meantime, below are some more of our favorite pieces from Lain Snow. Shop the full collection at lainsnow.com.
Ocean Isle One-Piece - Desert Sun, $98 (lainsnow.com)
We‘re obsessed with the sweet little sun details on this one-piece.
Ocean Isle One-Piece - Champagne, $88 (lainsnow.com)
This neutral swimsuit serves double duty. It works as a super cute, minimalist beach look, but you can also pair it with pants for a fun summery outfit to go to lunch.
Cropped Seaside Gauze Pants, $88 (lainsnow.com)
Lightweight white pants are so easy to style, and the ultimate summer staple.
Seaside Gauze Cover-Up - Mauve, $98 (lainsnow.com)
This soft pink shirt is perfect for throwing on over your bikini while you grab a bite to eat, run errands or walk to the beach.
Read more about all of the looks featured in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show for Miami Swim Week here.