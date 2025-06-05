2025 SI Swim Search Finalists Dish on Joining SI Swimsuit Sisterhood
On Saturday, the newest crop of Swim Search finalists made their runway debuts during Swim Week in Miami, Fla. The group of six, comprised of Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin, joined various SI Swimsuit models and a handful of celebrity guests for their first appearance with the brand as a group.
Check out what some of the members had to say on the whirlwind experience.
Jilly Anais
“It’s been so surreal. People just wanna see you win, and I think that’s different,” Anais told SI Swimsuit while down in Miami.
The artist, actress and cookbook author made her return to the SI Swimsuit runway after her first appearance in Miami just a year prior. However, she said this experience felt “a little bit different,” adding, “you’re chasing after a dream and that dream is one step closer.”
To two-time runway star continued, saying, “All the vets, all the ladies who have been here year after year have welcomed me with open arms.”
Tunde Oyeneyin
Known for her renowned “Arms with Tunde” class with Peloton, Oyeneyin brought her infectious energy and unwavering confidence to the catwalk.
“I don’t know that there are very many little girls who don’t dream of this moment,” Oyeneyin beamed while in the Sunshine State. “People are like, ‘Oh my god, your younger self would be so proud of you.’ My grown ass, hard-working woman self is very proud of myself.”
As for meeting her fellow finalists and the rest of the SI Swimsuit family, the Texas native shared the inside scoop on her experience on Instagram.
“In a matter of less than 48 hours of being there, I feel like I made lifelong friends,” Oyeneyin said. “It was such an incredibly supportive community, not only from the vets but from the other finalists that I’m in this with.”
Leticia Martinez
Martinez was full of gratitude when she stepped out at the W South Beach, not only for her first opportunity as a SI Swimsuit brand member, but because of the relationships that she’s forged along the way.
“Aside from meeting the finalists—they are some of the most amazing girls that I’ve met—the girls throughout the whole entire Swim Search journey [...] are some of my best friends,” Martinez exclaimed.
“I feel like that is the main thing as to why I love Sports Illustrated,” she continued. “There are so many others, but the number one thing is the camaraderie of the girls, creating those friendships and having a bond in something that you’re striving for. I literally have some of my best friends.”