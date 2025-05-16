Denise Bidot Delivers a Gorgeous Red Carpet Moment for the SI Swimsuit Launch Party
Trailblazing model Denise Bidot is dropping jaws on the red carpet of the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue launch party. Taking place at the Hard Rock Hotel New York in Times Square, the 2025 rookie joins fellow franchise models and other celebrities to celebrate the annual issue, which was released this week. The 38-year-old mom of one makes her debut this year, traveling to the gorgeous Jamaica to be photographed by Tu Tsai.
Her full gallery of images is, without a doubt, breathtaking, channeling a modern Slim Aarons aesthetic with nods to ‘70s glamour. On the red carpet tonight, Bidot rocks a silver bodysuit from The Blonds, adorned with sequins and fringe. The model adds a white clutch and a stack of bangles, styling her long locks in loose curls.
Bidot continues to break down barriers for diversity and inclusion in the modeling industry. In 2014, she became the first plus-size model to walk the runway for straight-size brands and the first Latina plus-size model to walk the runway during New York Fashion Week. Through her “There’s No Wrong Way to Be a Woman” movement, which she launched in 2016, she highlights the importance of the representation of all body types, serving as a reminder that you don’t have to look a certain way to be a successful woman.
“I always say there’s no wrong way to be a woman,” Bidot said while on set with SI Swimsuit earlier this year. “We’re gonna make mistakes, we’re gonna go up, we’re gonna be great, we’re gonna suck, you know, like, it’s empowering because, you know, you’ll make it through.”
In addition to her SI Swimsuit appearance, Bidot has modeled for brands such as Macy’s, Lane Bryant and Nordstrom.
For her photo shoot in Jamaica, Bidot was joined by fellow 2025 rookies Nazanin Mandi, Parris Goebel, Rayna Vallandingham and Ming Lee Simmons alongside returning SI Swimsuit models Roshumba Williams, Alix Earle, Nicole Williams English, Christen Goff and XANDRA. The 2025 rookie class also includes twins Elisha and Renee Herbert, who were photographed by Derek Kettela in Switzerland for the magazine.
“I can’t believe I am officially a @si_swimsuit Rookie,” Bidot wrote on Instagram this week. “This is truly a dream come true.”
