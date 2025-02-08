Our Favorite Photos of Returning SI Swimsuit Model and Mom-to-Be Christen Goff
Christen Goff has double the reason to celebrate—she’s back for another SI Swimsuit feature and about to embark on her biggest adventure yet: motherhood. The brand stalwart, who first made waves in the industry as a 2021 Swim Search open casting call co-winner, is returning to the magazine for the fifth consecutive year. But that wasn’t even the biggest news she shared this week.
Goff and her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, are expecting their first child together. The couple, who tied the knot in a stunning Ojai, Calif., ceremony last summer, made the joyful announcement in the most glamorous way possible—on the red carpet at the NFL Honors on Feb. 6. As Jared, 30, attended the event as an MVP nominee, Christen, 31, cradled her growing bump, sharing the exciting moment with the world for the first time.
While fans first learned of her pregnancy at the star-studded event, SI Swimsuit actually got a sneak peek of Goff’s adorable bump and radiant glow while on location in Jamaica earlier this month. The Southern California native posed for her 2025 feature with photographer Yu Tsai, celebrating another year with the franchise that has become such a significant part of her journey.
The 2022 co-Rookie of the Year’s return to the fold is a full-circle moment for the Southern California native, who has spoken openly about her longtime admiration for the brand. “I would always be so excited for the issue to come out and count down the days until I could pick it up. I remember rushing to the newsstand to pick up a copy after school and reading the magazine from front to back about 100 times like it was my job,” she once recalled. “The first person I told the news to was my boyfriend [now husband], who has known since the day he met me how much of a dream being a part of Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is to me. He has been so supportive throughout the entire process and always encourages me to go after my dreams.”
In honor of her exciting return—and her even bigger life milestone—we’re taking a look back at some of our favorite of Goff’s SI Swimsuit moments over the years. From her debut in Atlantic City, N.J., to breathtaking features in Barbados, Portugal, Dominica and now Jamaica, she continues to captivate with her confidence, warmth and undeniable presence. Stay tuned for the full gallery, releasing in May, and relive some of her most iconic images below.