Cameron Brink, Angel Reese, Olivia Dunne Have Best Reactions to Hailey Van Lith’s SI Swimsuit Debut
Hailey Van Lith graced the cover of SI Swimsuit’s April digital edition this week, and to say we’re obsessed is an understatement.
The Texas Christian University guard’s debut sent the sports world and beyond into awe, with a jaw-dropping Fort Worth photo shoot and exclusive behind the scenes footage in partnership with Batiste. Van Lith touched on the most memorable moments of her blossoming career, where she feels most powerful and how her perception of beauty has changed over time.
Van Lith has now become the fourth digital cover star since the magazine started running digital edition covers back in 2024. Previous digital edition cover models have included Alix Earle (June 2024), Ilona Maher (Sept. 2024) and Brianna LaPaglia (Jan. 2025).
She also joins a handful of other collegiate athletes to model for SI, such as Lousiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne and fellow basketball player Angel Reese (who shot with SI following her junior year).
“I was so nervous coming into it. I’ve done photo shoots before, but being in a swimsuit and really embracing your body and your skin and generally just who you fully are is hard,” Van Lith told SI Swimsuit regarding her first shoot.
“But the environment and the way that I was encouraged to feel about myself, I immediately became comfortable and I loved it. I had so much fun,” she said.
Athletes and SI models alike proudly gave the hooper plenty of encouragement for stepping out of her comfort zone as Van Lith was welcomed into the SI Swimsuit family, with models past and present cheering her on:
“well excuse me miss ma’am,” Reese, Van Lith’s former LSU teammate and WNBA All-Star shared.
“Okay, gorgeous girl,” Maher, Olympic medalist, Dancing with the Stars runner-up and professional ruby phenom exclaimed.
“a slam dunk!!!!” Lauren Chan, SI Swimsuit’s first openly queer rookie and three-time model cheered.
“ 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Nicole Williams English, SI Swimsuit’s 2023 Rookie of the Year and three-time model added.
“Obessed ❤️❤️❤️”, Cameron Brink, Los Angeles Sparks forward and Van Lith’s former USA Basketball teammate encouraged.
“Love this!!! Also GO @taylorbphoto,” Nina Agdal, 2012 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year and 60th Anniversary Legend shared while also shouting out photographer Taylor Ballantyne, who captured Van Lith’s cover photo.
“Bravo Queen!!! 👏” Sharina Gutierrez, SI Swimsuit 2023 Swim Search co-winner and model wrote.