Happy Birthday to Nazanin Mandi: SI Swimsuit Rookie and Pop Culture Multi-Hyphenate
Today, Sept. 11, Nazanin Mandi will ring in the final year of her 30s! To celebrate, we’re reliving the model’s latest feat with SI Swimsuit: her 2025 rookie campaign.
Touching down in Jamaica, the model met up with fellow first-timers Denise Bidot, Ming Lee Simmons, Parris Goebel and Rayna Vallandingham, as well as Alix Earle, Christen Goff, Roshumba Williams and XANDRA for her debut shoot in the magazine.
While technically a rookie in the fold, Mandi is more than used to being in front of the camera. Featured on TV series including That’s So Raven, The Young and the Restless and her latest project, Strikers, Mandi’s acting career has spanned decades. In the modeling industry, her 5-foot-3 frame has commanded the attention of both Vogue and Playboy.
“As a petite model, I learned at the very early age of 10 that delivering main character energy and studying my craft was crucial,” she explained in an Instagram reel, adding that she steps onto set with “the essence of someone 5’10’’ and above.”
Mandi’s magnetic smile and infectious energy were evident during her debut shoot with photographer Yu Tsai, as she adventured around the Caribbean nation with the poise of a seasoned professional.
“My standards for myself are just so high. So I’m prepared, I worked out, did all of that,” she told us during the brand’s inaugural SI Swimsuit Social Club in New York City. The model also added that the encouragement from our team translated to her eye-catching images, which graced the magazine during its most recent issue in May.
“MJ [Day, SI Swimsuit editor in chief] is, like, heaven-sent, honestly,” Mandi continued. “I can’t even thank her enough for believing in me personally, but [also for] making me feel so comfortable [on set]. And that comes across in [my] pictures.”
And, like Day did for her during the model’s introductory shoot with the brand, Mandi is providing her own message of encouragement for women who follow her accomplished career. As she heads into her 39th year in stride, we’ve found ourselves going back to a sentiment she shared in May, which embodied the certified life coach’s unwavering determination and authenticity.
“Too often, women are handed roles before they’re even given the opportunity to write their own scripts [...] But I’m not here to shrink myself to fit expectations,” Mandi declared. “I am here to expand, disrupt, define myself on my own terms—and I hope every woman listening to our conversation feels the power to do the same.”