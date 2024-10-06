Ilona Maher Blesses Instagram Fans With Jaw-Dropping SI Swimsuit Pics
Ilona Maher is once again breaking the internet (or Instagram, at the very least). The SI Swimsuit cover girl, who stunned on the front of the September digital issue after being photographed by Ben Watts on Fire Island Beach in Bellport, N.Y., shared some jaw-dropping pics to kick off the weekend.
The 28-year-old looked fierce and breathtaking in a shimmery light brown micro bikini from Haus of Pink Lemonaid. She forwent the top of the two-piece and instead covered her chest with her arms while her hands held onto her Olympic bronze medal hung around her neck. The Vermont native and her teammates made history earlier this summer, securing Team USA’s first rugby sevens medal at the Paris games.
“Here’s a picture of me with my shirt off to start your Friday,” the Dancing With the Stars Season 33 contestant captioned the duo of pics.
“you’re such an icon,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Sixtine commented.
“Thank you for blessing my feed today,” Karissa Psathas added.
“Today I’m thankful for Ilona 🔥🫶🏼,” Kelsey Anderson chimed.
“ILONA YOU DROPPED THIS 👑😍,” Rylee Arnold wrote.
“yessssssss omg you are her,” 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Xandra Pohl declared.
MJ Day, SI Swimsuit’s editor in chief, has referred to Maher as “a modern-day role model of strength, conviction and authenticity.”
“Her ability to break barriers, both on and off the field, resonates deeply with women everywhere,” Day added. “Ilona’s presence on our cover symbolizes a shift in the narrative—one that celebrates not only physical prowess but also the courage to lead, inspire and advocate for change. We couldn’t feel more excited and inspired by this revolutionary athlete and feminist trailblazer.”
Maher, who was recently named to the TIME100 Next 2024 list, has long been a trailblazer for body positivity in the world of sports and entertainment. She’s also gone viral for her powerful messaging and sense of humor online.
“Posing in swimsuits can be tough. But I felt so good, and I look so good, and I feel so confident in it," the San Diego resident shared in a vlog of her experience on set. “Big thank you to the SI team for choosing me, for taking care of me. MJ was amazing and just made the experience so great. Ben Watts is an amazing photographer who made me feel so beautiful and feminine and lovely. It was spectacular. This was such a fun experience. And I hope you enjoy the pictures and see that strong is sexy and beautiful.”