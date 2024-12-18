8 Incredible Behind the Scenes SI Swimsuit Photos of Nina Agdal and Chanel Iman in Belize
The end of 2024 is near, and we’re taking the opportunity to look back at all of the moments that made SI Swimsuit so special during our 60th anniversary year. In case you missed it, take a look at SI Swimsuit Wrapped, which summarizes 31 unforgettable moments that took place this year. Before we set our intentions for 2025, we’re throwing it back to the last 365 days and highlighting several special SI Swimsuit moments (in no particular order), including Nina Agdal and Chanel Iman’s return to the fold.
The 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue this year was a major deal, and it brought back plenty of familiar faces, including Kate Upton and Chrissy Teigen. Repeat brand models Nina Agdal and Chanel Iman also returned to the fold after several years away, during which they continued to elevate their thriving careers.
Agdal, 32, first posed for the annual magazine in 2012, earning Rookie of the Year honors after traveling to Seychelles, and returned to be photographed each year through 2017, when she posed in Mexico. Meanwhile, Iman, 34, made her rookie appearance in Madagascar in 2014 and posed for the SI Swimsuit Issue for three consecutive years, traveling to locations like Utah and Zanzibar.
In addition to their thriving modeling careers, Agdal and Iman are both mothers. While Iman has three daughters, Agdal became a first-time mom to a baby girl in September (and alluded to her desire to start a family with fiancé Logan Paul while on set with SI Swimsuit earlier this year!).
We were thrilled to welcome Agdal and Iman back to the issue this year, and both women traveled to Placencia, Belize, for the occasion, where they were photographed by Derek Kettela. The styling on set embraced all white everything, so Agdal and Iman both donned chic and stylish one-pieces and bikinis in shades of ivory, cream and eggshell.
“It’s been so fun to be back with the team,” Agdal, who also participated in this year’s legends photo shoot, stated while on set. “I kind of forgot how much it just feels like a work family. You’re just being supported by everyone around you and you’re able to be yourself and not have to worry about anything.”
Iman felt similarly, stating, “Everyone in the crew makes you feel so incredible and so beautiful. I just had a baby four months ago and here I am working as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. I always feel the energy. It is a special energy.”
Below, in honor of both incredible women returning to the SI Swimsuit Issue, we’re sharing a few never-before-seen behind the scenes snapshots from Iman and Agdal’s photo shoots in Belize.
Stay tuned as we continue to look back on more happenings from our SI Swimsuit Wrapped list in the coming weeks!