Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka Pack on the PDA in Romantic New Snaps
Jena Sims and hubby Brooks Koepka are summer romance goals, and the 2024 SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year’s recent Instagram photo drop further proves our point.
On Friday, the 36-year-old posted a 16-slide carousel, simply captioned, “Camera roll 🎞️,.” Sims and Koepka—who rang in their third wedding anniversary on June 4—looked as adorable as ever as the golfer planted a smooch on his beaming wife for the post’s seaside cover slide.
View Sims’s post here.
“I love everything about this❣️,” one comment read.
“It’s all of them for me 🫶🏻,” another user wrote.
The duo consistently brings the cutest energy. In fact, even their origins are storybook-worthy. “We met at the 2015 Masters. And that’s so special because I’m from Georgia, so it’s perfect,” Sims toldGolf Digest in 2019. “We were on Hole 7, which I don’t even remember, but he’s like, ‘Oh, I remember what you were wearing, where we were standing, everything.’"
Now, a decade later, the couple has been by each other’s sides as their careers continue to flourish.
Before her rookie SI Swimsuit shoot in Mexico and sophomore stint in Bermuda, Sims won the 2023 Swim Search alongside Achieng Agutu, Nina Cash, Sharina Gutierrez, Penny Lane, Brittney Nicole and Berkleigh Wright.
When the model secured a finalist spot with the magazine’s open casting call, it was her husband who heard the news first. “We were on the tail end of a two-and-a-half-hour road trip to a friend’s house for a dinner party ... and something in the chaos told me to check my email. I froze, came to and screamed,” the model recalled. “Brooks turned to me so sincerely and said, ‘I’m so proud of you, congratulations… can you tell me the gate code?’”
Sims and Koepka share one son, Crew, who joined his parents in Miami for Sims’s third SI Swimsuit Runway Show in May. For her debut show in 2023, the model walked the runway while pregnant with the now-1-year-old, who turns 2 in July.
Two years later, Sims shared her secret to the couple’s flourishing partnership while balancing parenthood and personal endeavors. “We schedule date nights ... we’re really good with time management,” she told us. “I think you just prioritize. Our careers are high up on the priority list, so we respect that about each other, and thoroughly enjoy that Crew can come with us.”