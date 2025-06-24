Lauren Chan’s Gorgeous Rookie Shoot Correctly Predicted Her Success at SI Swimsuit
When Lauren Chan spoke with SI Swimsuit ahead of her 2023 debut in the magazine, the then-first-timer shared a sentiment that we still think about two years later.
“I’m at a place where I really feel a page is turning for me,” Chan declared at the time. “I really feel ready to celebrate and I really feel ready to live. I have done all the hard work and I’m just ready for what’s next.”
Little did the now-three-time SI Swimsuit model know, she spoke her career trajectory at SI Swimsuit into existence.
Chan met photographer James Macari for her debut feature in the Dominican Republic, where she joined Camille Kostek, Katie Austin, Hailey Clauson, Brooks Nader and fellow rookie Madisin Rian in the Caribbean. When the issue hit newsstands, the fashion editor and entrepreneur also published an in-issue essay titled “How I Came Out, Got Divorced, and Landed In SI Swimsuit.”
“The most important thing for me to do with my platform is to use it for good,” Chan explained while on set for the rookie shoot. “I’ve lived nine lives, through work, [my] personal life, through what’s to come—and, at this point—I embrace it.”
In stride, the model returned to the fold two more times, paving her own path as she built her portfolio with the brand. For her sophomore feature, Chan shot in Mexico, and then a year later traveled to Bermuda, where she secured a cover spot in the 2025 issue—alongside Salma Hayek Pinault, Olivia Dunne and Jordan Chiles.
“I think that strength is vulnerability, which breeds connection, which breeds self-love, which breeds everything that you’re supposed to have,” Chan stated two years before her cover feature debuted to the world. “Because you’re putting your real self out there, and then the real things that you really need and deserve and want will come.”
And, in a full-circle moment, her strength guided her as a trailblazer at the magazine, becoming the first openly lesbian model to grace the cover.
“If I had seen this [representation] when I was younger, maybe I would have come out sooner. Maybe it does that for somebody. Maybe it helped somebody who isn’t queer to humanize our experience and become an ally,” Chan told US Weekly in celebration of her newest feat with SI Swimsuit.
“And, if neither of those things, I hope that it inspires women to know that this brand will always represent a diversity of women,” the model continued. “If you haven’t seen yourself represented, you could be the person to do that.”