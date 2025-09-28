Swimsuit

Olivia Dunne’s Throwback Photo Drop Is Filled With Bold Fashion and Fun in the Sun

The 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model just shared a look back at her summer, and the style featured is off-the-charts adorable.

Allie Hayes

Olivia Dunne
Olivia Dunne / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne is bidding the summer of 2025—as well as the 2025 MLB season—a fond farewell with her latest photo drop.

The retired LSU gymnast, new New York City apartment owner and 2025 SI Swimsuit cover star shared a fun and flirty carousel to her Instagram account over the weekend featuring a few of her favorite snapshots taken over the course of the summer. The photos also encapsulated her time as a stylish WAG supporting boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes this season, as the team just played its final game.

And each snapshot shared showcased Dunne’s signature laidback, cool, carefree style—to say we’re obsessed would be an understatement!

“Highlight Reel” realness

For the first couple of photos in the carousel, which Dunne aptly captioned “2025 szn highlight reel❤️‍🔥😼,” the athlete cuddled up with Skenes on the field while wearing a simple black tee, dark-washed denim cut-offs and a pair of custom-made cowboy boots with the pitcher’s jersey on them.

Other snapshots featured Dunne in a similar outfit to the first, but this time she traded in the dark shades for bright white with light-washed denim cut-offs and heeled booties. She also included the outfit she donned this past week for Skene’s final time taking the pitching mound for the season, for which she wore a pair of high-rise mom jeans and a gray long-sleeve scoopneck top.

Aside from her sideline styles, Dunne also shared a poolside look while posing with a group of her equally stylish friends. In a classic black triangle-cut bikini with daring O-ring cut-outs on the hips and bust, Dunne reminded fans precisely why she was selected as one of four cover models for SI Swimsuit’s 2025 issue.

Fans (and friends) react

“soo cute,” fellow 2025 SI Swimsuit model Suni Lee wrote in the comment section on Instagram.

“Honored to get to make these boots for you queen 🖤 YOU LOOK SOOOO GOOD IN THEM,” the official account for Jersey Cowboy Boots added.

“I can still hear you saying ‘LETS GO PAUL,’” Sophia Graves joked.

“Love,” fellow 2025 SI Swimsuit model XANDRA simply concluded.

A busy week

As mentioned above, Dunne has had a seriously jam-packed last seven days.

First, the model shared the exciting news that she finally purchased an apartment in New York City on TikTok. This massive milestone came after a bit of drama occurred during her previous attempt to purchase an apartment—which was once owned by Babe Ruth—fell through at the last minute. Dunne also went viral this week for her humorously relatable reaction to Skenes’s impressive game on Wednesday night, closing his MLB season on a memorable note for the couple.

Needless to say, if the model’s summer season alone was this incredible, we can’t wait to see what fall has in store for her!

Published
