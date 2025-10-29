6 Show-Stopping SI Swimsuit Looks That Remind Us of Our Favorite Scorpios
As October rounds out, that also means we are very much in the swing of Scorpio season. And while the sign definitely aligns with the colder weather of the fall season, that doesn’t mean that we've stopped looking for swimwear—they are a water sign, after all.
Per WeWearAustralian, Scorpios “are drawn to bold, dark colours and rich fabrics that exude luxury and mystery.” The outlet also noted that the sign leans towards “sleek, tailored silhouettes that highlight their confidence, while incorporating subtle yet powerful accessories such as dark gemstone [jewelry] and statement pieces.”
With that in mind, here is the swimwear inspiration we’d lean towards for the Scorpio(s) in your life.
Bianca Balti in Aruba
Balti’s off-the-shoulder one-piece suit from MISA Los Angeles draped off her frame as she posed on the coast of Aruba. Stepping onto set for her second feature with the brand, the Italian beauty sported the moody, velvet number that featured a singular long sleeve and plenty of draping.
Kim Kardashian in the Dominican Republic
Kardashian may be a Libra, but her ’fit here screams Scorpio. Worn during her SI Swimsuit cover shoot for the magazine’s 2022 issue, the newly-turned 45-year-old donned a patent leather bikini from Good American, which was paired with a duo of statement accessories: Avellano gloves and Balenciaga sunnies.
Christen Goff in Jamaica
Goff’s solid black ensemble screamed lavish, simply by the addition of its intricate gold hardware. Her swimsuit from Nana Jacqueline exhibited gold O-ring detailing on both its top and bottom, and she completed the look with large drop earrings of the same hue from Ben-Amun.
Achieng Agutu in Mexico
Agutu kickstarted her two SI Swimsuit shoots in Mexico before traveling to Bermuda for her latest appearance in the fold. During the model’s debut campaign, she repped this unique Andrea Iyamah swimsuit and accessorized the picturesque piece with striking jewelry from Alexis Bittar and Johanna Ortiz.
Kim Riekenberg in Saratoga, Wyo.
Riekenberg put a western spin on her swimwear in Saratoga, and upped her Burgundy Peek & Beau apparel with a pair of black accessories. On her head, she sported a wide-brimmed Tommy Hilfiger hat. On her feet, she tossed on a pair of knee-high embroidered boots from Jeffrey Campbell.
Olivia Dunne in Puerto Rico
Two years before she became one of SI Swimsuit’s 2025 cover models, Dunne hit the beaches of Puerto Rico for her debut in the fold. The collegiate gymnast, at the time, tried on this charcoal gray number from Entire Studios—and its eye-catching dynamic cuts haven’t left our minds since.