Swimsuit

Meet the October-Born SI Swimsuit Models Celebrating Their Birthdays This Month

Nearly two dozen brand models will blow out their candles in October.

Bailey Colon

Kim Kardashian, Olivia Dunne, Ciara
Kim Kardashian, Olivia Dunne, Ciara / Greg Swales/Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

We’re kicking off October with an introduction to the 22 models who have a special day to celebrate this month.

Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Reina Olga. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Dunne is a former NCAA gymnast and a three-time SI Swimsuit model who scored her first cover following her 2025 shoot in Bermuda.

She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 1.

Kelsey Merritt

Kelsey Merrit is wearing a yellow bikini and blue bandana in Hollywood, Fla.
Kelsey Merritt was photographed by Ben Watts in Hollywood, Fla. Swimsuit by Norma Kamali. Scarf by Hermes. Earrings by Alexa Leigh. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Merritt is a three-time SI Swimsuit model who consecutively graced the fold from 2019-2021.

She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 1.

Katie Austin

Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda.
Katie Austin was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Austin has been featured in four consecutive SI Swimsuit issues following her Swim Search co-win with Christen Goff in 2021. She also notched a Co-Rookie of the Year nod with Goff for her 2022 debut campaign in Montenegro.

She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 2.

Lais Ribeiro

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Bain de Minuit.
Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Bain de Minuit. / Anne Menke/Sports Illustrated

Ribeiro is a four-time SI Swimsuit model, featured in three issues from 2017 to 2019, and then again in 2021.

She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 5.

Cintia Dicker

Cintia Dicker was photographed by Warwick Saint in Peter Island, BVI.
Cintia Dicker was photographed by Warwick Saint in Peter Island, BVI. / Warwick Saint/Sports Illustrated

Dicker went on a consecutive five-year run with the magazine, gracing every issue from 2009 to 2013.

She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 6.

Barbara Palvin

Barbara Palvin
Barbara Palvin was photographed by James Macari in Costa Rica. Swimsuit by Haus of Pinklemonaid. / James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Palvin commanded the fold in the late 2010s, appearing in the magazine four times from 2016 to 2019.

She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 8.

Damaris Lewis

Damaris Lewis was photographed by Steve Erle in Sentosa Island, Singapore.
Damaris Lewis was photographed by Steve Erle in Sentosa Island, Singapore. / Steve Erle/Sports Illustrated

Lewis traveled to Turkey, Palm Springs and Singapore during her three-year stint in the fold, from 2009 to 2011.

She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 10.

Hannah Ferguson

Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Kosich New York. Top by isabella rose.
Hannah Ferguson was photographed by Yu Tsai in Fiji. Swimsuit by Elizabeth Kosich New York. Top by isabella rose. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Ferguson appeared in SI Swimsuit four years in a row following her 2014 debut in St. Lucia.

She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 12.

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka was photographed by Yu Tsai in Malibu, Calif. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis x Naomi Osaka. Earrings by Misho. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Osaka graced the front page of the magazine’s 2021 issue, becoming the first black female athlete on an SI Swimsuit cover.

She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 16.

Sue Bird

Sue Bird
Sue Bird was photographed by Laretta Houston in St. Thomas. / Laretta Houston/Sports Illustrated

Bird made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022 from St. Thomas, and was named an SI Swimsuit Legend, two years later, in Hollywood, Fla. with her fiancé, Megan Rapinoe.

She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 16.

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn
Lindsey Vonn was photographed by Walter Chin in Puerto Vallarta. Swimsuit by Haus of PinkLemonaid. / Walter Chin/Sports Illustrated

Vonn was featured in the magazine at the start, middle and end of the 2010s—appearing in the fold in 2010, 2016 and 2019.

She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 18.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by SKIMS. Anklet by Chrome Hearts. / Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

Kardashian made her SI Swimsuit debut on the front page of the 2022 issue from the Dominican Republic.

She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 21.

Duckie Thot

Duckie Thot
Duckie Thot was photographed by Derek Kettela in Puerto Rico. Swimsuit by Angelys Balek. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Thot headed from Montenegro to Puerto Rico for her back-to-back features in the magazine in 2022 and 2023.

She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 23.

Izabel Goulart

Izabel Goulart was photographed by Bjorn Iooss in Bocas del Toro, Panama.
Izabel Goulart was photographed by Bjorn Iooss in Bocas del Toro, Panama. / Bjorn Iooss/Sports Illustrated

Following two shoots with the brand for her 2011 debut, Goulart returned to the fold in 2012 from Panama.

She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 23.

Lorena Durán

Lorena Durán
Lorena Durán was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Toxic Sadie Swimwear. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Durán most recently traveled to Portugal with SI Swimsuit, where she rang in her fourth shoot for the magazine’s 60th anniversary.

She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 23.

Ciara

Ciara
Ciara was photographed by Ben Watts in Barbados. Swimsuit by Mugler. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Ciara scored a cover spot on the magazine’s 2022 issue and touched down in Barbados for her first shoot with the brand.

She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 25.

Kamie Crawford

Kamie Crawford
Kamie Crawford was photographed by Derek Kettela in Belize. Swimsuit by Los Angeles Apparel. Shirt by Santa Brands. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

Three-time SI Swimsuit model Crawford was featured in the fold consecutively from 2022-2024.

She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 25.

Rose Bertram

Rose Bertram
Rose Bertram was photographed by Ben Watts in Curacao. Swimsuit by LEE + LANI. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Bertram took over the magazine in the mid-2010s, appearing in its pages from 2015-2017.

She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 26.

Ellie Thumann

Ellie Thumann poses for the 2025 SI Swimsuit magazine.
Ellie Thumann was photographed by Ben Watts in Bermuda. Swimsuit by Tropic of C. Necklace by Lele Sadoughi. Bracelet by Lizzie Fortunato. / Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Thumann made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023 and has been featured in every issue since, most recently in Bermuda.

She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 29.

Parris Goebel

Parris Goebel
Parris Goebel was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Cover-up Andi Bagus. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Goebel’s rookie shoot in the fold was released in May. The choreographer was photographed in Jamaica for the SI Swimsuit’s 2025 issue.

She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 29.

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham.
Ashley Graham was photographed by Josie Clough in Nevis. Swimsuit by Swimsuits for All x Ashley Graham. / Josie Clough/Sports Illustrated

Graham’s SI Swimsuit 2016 cover spot made history, and she didn’t slow down. She shot with our team in 2017 and 2018.

She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 30.

XANDRA

XANDRA was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica.
XANDRA was photographed by Yu Tsai in Jamaica. Swimsuit by Heidi Fish. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

XANDRA’s SI Swimsuit 2024 debut campaign began in Belize, and she headed to Jamaica for her sophomore stint in 2025.

She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 30.

More SI Swimsuit:

feed

Published
Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

Home/SwimNews