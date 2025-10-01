Meet the October-Born SI Swimsuit Models Celebrating Their Birthdays This Month
We’re kicking off October with an introduction to the 22 models who have a special day to celebrate this month.
Olivia Dunne
Dunne is a former NCAA gymnast and a three-time SI Swimsuit model who scored her first cover following her 2025 shoot in Bermuda.
She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 1.
Kelsey Merritt
Merritt is a three-time SI Swimsuit model who consecutively graced the fold from 2019-2021.
She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 1.
Katie Austin
Austin has been featured in four consecutive SI Swimsuit issues following her Swim Search co-win with Christen Goff in 2021. She also notched a Co-Rookie of the Year nod with Goff for her 2022 debut campaign in Montenegro.
She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 2.
Lais Ribeiro
Ribeiro is a four-time SI Swimsuit model, featured in three issues from 2017 to 2019, and then again in 2021.
She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 5.
Cintia Dicker
Dicker went on a consecutive five-year run with the magazine, gracing every issue from 2009 to 2013.
She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 6.
Barbara Palvin
Palvin commanded the fold in the late 2010s, appearing in the magazine four times from 2016 to 2019.
She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 8.
Damaris Lewis
Lewis traveled to Turkey, Palm Springs and Singapore during her three-year stint in the fold, from 2009 to 2011.
She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 10.
Hannah Ferguson
Ferguson appeared in SI Swimsuit four years in a row following her 2014 debut in St. Lucia.
She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 12.
Naomi Osaka
Osaka graced the front page of the magazine’s 2021 issue, becoming the first black female athlete on an SI Swimsuit cover.
She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 16.
Sue Bird
Bird made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022 from St. Thomas, and was named an SI Swimsuit Legend, two years later, in Hollywood, Fla. with her fiancé, Megan Rapinoe.
She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 16.
Lindsey Vonn
Vonn was featured in the magazine at the start, middle and end of the 2010s—appearing in the fold in 2010, 2016 and 2019.
She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 18.
Kim Kardashian
Kardashian made her SI Swimsuit debut on the front page of the 2022 issue from the Dominican Republic.
She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 21.
Duckie Thot
Thot headed from Montenegro to Puerto Rico for her back-to-back features in the magazine in 2022 and 2023.
She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 23.
Izabel Goulart
Following two shoots with the brand for her 2011 debut, Goulart returned to the fold in 2012 from Panama.
She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 23.
Lorena Durán
Durán most recently traveled to Portugal with SI Swimsuit, where she rang in her fourth shoot for the magazine’s 60th anniversary.
She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 23.
Ciara
Ciara scored a cover spot on the magazine’s 2022 issue and touched down in Barbados for her first shoot with the brand.
She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 25.
Kamie Crawford
Three-time SI Swimsuit model Crawford was featured in the fold consecutively from 2022-2024.
She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 25.
Rose Bertram
Bertram took over the magazine in the mid-2010s, appearing in its pages from 2015-2017.
She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 26.
Ellie Thumann
Thumann made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2023 and has been featured in every issue since, most recently in Bermuda.
She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 29.
Parris Goebel
Goebel’s rookie shoot in the fold was released in May. The choreographer was photographed in Jamaica for the SI Swimsuit’s 2025 issue.
She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 29.
Ashley Graham
Graham’s SI Swimsuit 2016 cover spot made history, and she didn’t slow down. She shot with our team in 2017 and 2018.
She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 30.
XANDRA
XANDRA’s SI Swimsuit 2024 debut campaign began in Belize, and she headed to Jamaica for her sophomore stint in 2025.
She celebrates her birthday on Oct. 30.