SI Swimsuit Model Recap: A Week Full of Fashion, Career Moves and Throwbacks
Every week, we’re thrilled to keep an eye on what our SI Swimsuit models (both past and present) are up to through social media. And one thing is a guarantee: no matter where they are in the world, these women are always sharing their major career moves and fashionable moments on Instagram. Occasionally, we’re even treated to the occasional SI Swimsuit photo shoot throwback.
And this week, our brand stars delivered with all three! Below, find a few highlights that popped up in our Instagram feeds throughout the week.
Ilona Maher
Fresh off her second place finish on Dancing With the Stars, Maher, our September digital issue cover model, announced that she signed with the Bristol Bears of England’s premiership women’s rugby league. The team’s first match of the season will take place on Jan. 4, 2025, against Gloucester-Hartpury.
Camille Kostek
Kostek, an SI Swimsuit legend, treated her followers to a gorgeous throwback image from her 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue photo shoot in Portugal. In her caption, she detailed her experience on set that led to the capture of the image, which is “now one of [her] favorites.”
Olivia Dunne
The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie found herself in New York City recently, where Dunne took a moment for a car photo shoot and showed off her fun adventure-filled time in the Big Apple with friends. We adore both her bodycon mini dress and black boots for the occasion.
Chanel Iman
In more major career news, Iman launched her home and lifestyle brand, Chasa, this week. The company pays homage to her personal journey as a model with a passion for design. Learn more and check out the brand’s initial offerings here.
Jena Sims
In another favorite throwback moment this week, Sims, a 2024 rookie, shared some footage from her SI Swimsuit feature in Mexico. From the flight to her fitting and the final images themselves, the reel will (nearly) transport you to set in Cancún.
Ashley Graham
Where fashion is concerned, the 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model had one of our favorite moments of the week. Graham attended the British Fashion Awards red carpet in a gorgeous black gown with sheer paneling on the lower portion. While clad in the Blumarine by David Koma gown, she presented the Model of the Year Award, which went to Alex Consani, who made history as the first transgender model to take home the honor.