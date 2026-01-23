5 SI Swimsuit Runway Show Looks to Use As Early Valentine’s Day Inspiration
Just weeks after SI Swimsuit 2025 hit newsstands, a group of SI Swimsuit models—joined by the latest round of Swim Search finalists and fresh faces Stassi Schroeder, Bethenny Frankel and Midge Purce—headed to the Sunshine State for the magazine’s annual runway show.
And while the SI Swimsuit Runway Show originally commenced on May 31, we’re still pulling inspiration from the spring event held at W South Beach in Miami. So, with almost one week left until the calendar flips to February, we're resurfacing a handful of swimwear ensembles that we’d pull for the festive occasion.
Olivia Dunne
Three-time brand model Dunne showcased her washboard abs in this ultra-cropped tee that repped the name of the magazine front and center. The retired NCAA gymnast, who graced the front page of SI Swimsuit 2025, paired the two-toned number with a zebra-printed bikini from Oh Polly x Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.
Ilona Maher
Maher made a statement during her SI Swimsuit Runway Show debut in this Heavy Manners red bikini, which featured a western-style print. The Olympic medalist and the magazine’s second-ever digital cover model accessorized with a pair of contrasting-colored belts, which hung above her hips.
Bethenny Frankel
Frankel strutted the runway in a vibrant polka-dotted bikini that totally turned heads. The magenta duo from Toxic Sadie clung to the Skinnygirl founder’s frame, and she accessorized with a sheer sarong that matched the onyx spots and black O-ring hardware on her standout suit.
Katie Austin
Austin is no stranger to the SI Swimsuit Runway Show, and first made her debut at the annual event as a Swim Search finalist. She won the competition, alongside Christen Goff, and has returned to the stage every year since. During her latest stint, she donned this red and white duo from Toxic Sadie.
Tunde Oyeneyin
Oyeneyin also made her introduction to the brand as a Swim Search finalist. In August, we announced that the Peloton instructor had won the open casting call. She’ll be making her in-fold debut in SI Swimsuit 2026, but on the runway in Miami, she donned a cherry-printed Oh Polly bikini under a denim Heidi Fish duo.