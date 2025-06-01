Bethenny Frankel 2025: SI Swimsuit Runway Show
Bethenny Frankel walks the SI Swimsuit Runway Show at Swim Week 2025, joined by Achieng Agutu, Ali Truwit, Alix Earle, Camille Kostek, Denise Bidot, Ellie Thumann, Ilona Maher, Jasmine Sanders, Jena Sims, Jordan Chiles, Katie Austin, Lauren Chan, Midge Purce, Nicole Williams English, Olivia Dunne, Penny Lane, Remi Bader, Stassi Schroeder and XANDRA, along with 2025 Swim Search finalists Ally Mason, Dominique Ruotolo, Jilly Anais, Leticia Martinez, Raeann Langas and Tunde Oyeneyin.
Between her time on The Real Housewives, hosting a daytime talk show and as the founder of the popular brand Skinnygirl, Frankel is a pop culture powerhouse. Aside from her many accolades, which also include being a bestselling author, this multi-hyphenate also uses her vast platform to speak out and give back. Frankel has utilized her influence to take a stand against brands that use real fur, and she also supported artists during the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.
Her go-getter attitude, achievements and advocacy have led to her being featured during this year’s SI Swimsuit Swim Week runway show, where she walked down the catwalk as a model.
On May 30 and May 31, Swim Week attendees were treated to awesome events at the W South Beach. This included a brunch presented by MINI, a Beach Club presented by Coppertone, a VIP dinner party and an Apres Swimsuit Pool Party, all ahead of the SI Swimsuit Runway Show.