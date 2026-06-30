These Striking SI Swimsuit Snapshots Prove Layered Looks Are Totally Underrated

It should come as no surprise that, here at SI Swimsuit, we like our seaside style to be anything but boring. That said, there’s one particular trend that’s been making a serious comeback over the last few years that we are quickly becoming obsessed with: layered looks.

Nicole Williams English was photographed by Ben Watts in Montauk, N.Y. Swimsuit by madibu swim. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Taking the concept “more is more” to a whole new level, this fun and flirty fashion choice creates a dual-toned final look that’s guaranteed to stand out and make a statement on any shoreline. This trend has even made its way into celebrity fashion, with major players like Dua Lipa rocking the style.

Still unsure how you feel about layered looks? No worries! We’ve gathered a few of our favorite examples from the SI Swimsuit archives to help make our case.

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by SAME. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Strutting her stuff on the beaches of Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico, Tiffany Haddish made her 2026 SI Swimsuit debut one to remember. ICYMI, the comedian and actor was one of four cover models for this year’s issue, alongside Hilary Duff, Alix Earle and Nicole Williams English.

While she posed in an array of gorgeous designer looks, it was her eye-popping orange-and-yellow layered bikini from SAME that would make the front page. “The first thing I thought was, I have to make sure my cuckoo doesn’t come out,” Haddish joked while chatting with SI Swimsuit about her wardrobe while on location. “Those bathing suits were itty bitty and I just was thinking, My booty is going to eat this up. I wanted to keep it classy.” Check out Haddish’s full 2026 gallery here!

Tiffany Haddish was photographed by James Macari in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Swimsuit by SAME. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Lorena Durán

Lorena Durán was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuits by Gooseberry Intimates and ONIA. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Lorena Durán also rocked the layered look in 2024, when she reunited with the magazine for her fourth and most recent shoot in Portugal. Making her rookie debut in 2020 on Scrub Island, BVI, the model returned in 2022 and 2023 for shoots in Montenegro and Puerto Rico, respectively, before taking to Porto and the North in this unique number.

Modeling a duo of swimwear sets by Gooseberry Intimates and ONIA, the bright yellow and light blue combination made for a memorable twist on the trend. As noted by SI Swimsuit, when it came to styling for the shoot, “the fashion team turned to vintage J. Crew catalogs, blended with modern-day runway staples like fishnets and ribbed materials.” Check out Durán’s full 2024 gallery here!

Lorena Durán was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuits by Gooseberry Intimates and ONIA. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Brooks Nader

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by SAME. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Who could forget Brooks Nader’s Barbie summer-inspired blue-and-pink layered two-piece, also by SAME? For the 2023 issue, Nader traveled to the Dominican Republic. There, she modeled a wardrobe filled with unexpected, unique ensembles, each with its own pop of color. This shoot also marked the model’s first cover moment, as she was selected as one of four cover stars that year alongside Kim Petras, Martha Stewart and Megan Fox.

Nader remains a staple star of the magazine to this day, most recently reuniting with SI Swimsuit in Loreto, Baja California Sur, Mexico for the 2026 issue. The model is also an SI Swimsuit legend, having been inducted into the 2024 class in celebration of the 60th Anniversary issue. Check out Nader’s full 2023 gallery here!

Brooks Nader was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by SAME. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Camille Kostek

Camille Kostek was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by SAME. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

Finally, fellow SI Swimsuit legend Camille Kostek—who most recently shot in Botswana with SI Swimsuit—proved that layered looks can go beyond just mixing colors by embracing an ensemble that merged solids and patterns. Her blue-and-white SAME two-piece took a classic configuration and gave it new life, and it’s also the second look to come from SI Swimsuit’s 2023 shoot in the Dominican Republic.

As referenced above, the SI Swimsuit team styled the models on set that year with Greta Gerwig’s hit Barbie film acting as inspiration, writing, “The styling for Kostek’s shoot embraced full-on Barbiecore ... Think lots of hot pink, bold patterns and strong silhouettes suitable for the iconic doll herself.” Needless to say, it doesn’t get much bolder than a layered look! Check out Kostek’s full 2023 gallery here!

Camille Kostek was photographed by James Macari in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by SAME. | James Macari/Sports Illustrated

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