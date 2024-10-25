Brooks Nader Is a ‘Blessing’ in Sheer White Lace Bodysuit
Brooks Nader doesn’t mind her fashion choices being a little extra. The SI Swimsuit model, who is best known for her six consecutive appearances in the issue and 2023 cover girl moment, stunned in a recent TikTok, blending all sorts of fashion trends including fur, lace, mesh and even a cowboy hat.
The Dancing With the Stars season 33 contestant, who was eliminated last week, is spending a little more time in Los Angeles instead of heading right back to New York City where she and her three younger sisters live. We suspect the decision might have something to do with her new relationship with professional Russian dancer and choreographer Gleb Savchenko, whom she was partnered with on the reality competition series.
In a new TikTok post, the Baton Rouge native was seen lip-syncing along to a sassy audio, as she showed off her slim, sculpted figure and fun, flirty outfit. Nader donned a delicate ALAÏA white lace bodysuit with dramatic fur-trim sleeve cuffs and paired the bold see-through top with super baggy low-rise jeans, sleek black sunglasses and a cow print Western hat. She accessorized with super chunky gold bangles, dangly earrings and a glass of white wine. Watch the video here.
“When people call you extra, just look them in the face and say ‘Am I extra, or are you basic?’ Be a blessing,” she mouthed along to the viral sound.
“BE A BLESSING 🌟🌟 🙏🏻 🙏🏻,” Nader, who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2019, after being discovered through and winning the Swim Search open casting call.
“#missing brooks and Gleb content🥺,” one fan commented.
“okay brooks, what will it take to see mom&dad back together !? 🤣,” another begged.
Nader also shared some shots of her sheer bodysuit to her Instagram stories, and the Daily Mail shared shots of her wearing the look during a night out solo in Los Angeles.
Ndaer has been making headlines recently for her showmance with the 42-year-old DWTS pro. The duo have not explicitly confirmed that they are dating, though they never shy away from public displays of affection or sensual content on social media. The duo even got matching tattoos with a “special meaning” earlier this month.
“It‘s the most rewarding incredible experience ever. It’s a great thing to have Gleb as your partner. I just got divorced, I’m 27. I’m really having the best time. I really enjoy the whole process,” Nader shared ahead of her elimination. “I hope people can understand that I’m really just grinding on the dance floor. I really am trying to excel.”