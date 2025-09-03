These 6 September-Born Models Left Us Awestruck in Their SI Swimsuit Features
Check out just some of the SI Swimsuit models who are ringing in a new year this month.
Salma Hayek Pinault in Mexico
Hayek Pinault stunned on the front page of the magazine’s 2025 issue, alongside Jordan Chiles, Olivia Dunne and Lauren Chan. “Salma Hayek Pinault is a force of nature,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said of the actor’s first-time feature. “She has a creative fire that lights up everything she touches. Her passion for life, for storytelling, for humanity is rare. It’s real.”
Salma Hayek Pinault celebrated her birthday on Sept. 2.
Hailey Van Lith in Forth Worth, Texas
Before she was selected by the Chicago Sky in the 2025 WNBA draft, Van Lith stepped in front of Taylor Ballantyne’s lens in Fort Worth, Texas, to shoot a digital cover with SI Swimsuit in April.
“I was so nervous coming into it,” Van Lith admitted. “But the environment and the way that I was encouraged to feel about myself, like, I immediately became comfortable and I loved it. I had so much fun.”
Hailey Van Lith celebrates her birthday on Sept. 9.
Halima Aden in Kenya
Aden became the first hijabi-wearing model in the fold during this shoot in Kenya, and was deemed an SI Swimsuit Legend five years after in 2024. “Shooting for Sports Illustrated was definitely a little risky in the beginning,” the model reflected, because of the trailblazing feature. However, she also advised, “In order to evolve as a woman, you absolutely need to get comfortable with taking risks.”
Halima Aden celebrates her birthday on Sept. 19.
Mady Dewey in Puerto Rico
After Dewy won Swim Search in 2022, she joined photographer Ben Watts for photo shoot in Puerto Rico. “I was so excited when I found out that I was shooting with him. Just the energy of the photos, I could tell that he was my type of person and I was proven correct,” Dewey said of Watts, adding that she “couldn’t imagine a better person to be with” during shoot day.
Mady Dewey celebrates her birthday on Sept. 19.
Jessie Murph in Key Biscayne, Fla.
Less than two months after Murph rocked the SI Swimsuit Runway Show with a performance during Swim Week in Miami, the singer-songwriter scored a digital cover with the brand in July. Calling first first shoot with the magazine a “no-brainer,” she brought her natural charm to Key Biscayne, Fla.
“I mean, who wouldn’t want to do that?” she exclaimed.
Jessie Murph celebrates her birthday on Sept. 22.
Yumi Nu in Tampa, Fla.
This shoot from Tampa spearheaded Yumi Nu’s legendary SI Swimsuit run, and the following year, her feature in Montenegro would secure her first cover spot in the fold.
“[The cover] truly shattered the ceiling of what I knew to be possible for myself,” she told PEOPLE following the feat. “I’m eternally grateful.” Nu joined the magazine twice more, in 2023 and 2024.
Yumi Nu celebrates her birthday on Sept. 23.