Michelle Fuente Steffen 2022: Dominican Republic

Michelle Fuente Steffen makes her SI Swimsuit Debut as a finalist for SI’s 2022 Swim Search, being photographed by Yu Tsai shooting alongside Sarafina El-Badry Nance, Gigi Robinson, Manju, Ashley Byrd, Mady Dewey, Kelly Crump, Hillory Fields, Victoria Vesce, Nicole Petrie, Lotta Hintsa, Drew Dorsey, and Ashley Callingbull in the Dominican Republic.

Steffen is a former lawyer from Buenos Aires who left her practice to pursue modeling. She continues to utilize her legal knowledge by offering other models legal advice, helping them to create strong contracts. She encourages others to pursue their passions and worry less. She believes in the importance of empathy and investing time in the service of uplifting others.

Besides being the second-largest and most diverse Caribbean country, the Dominican Republic provides visitors with picturesque beaches, vibrant nightlife, world-class golfing and astounding natural beauty. The DR is filled with vivacious energy, and the Swim Search finalists definitely carried that in their shoot.

To learn more about the Dominican Republic click here. | To plan your vacation to the Dominican Republic click here.

Swim Search was the team’s last shoot of the year and they wanted to wrap up in a celebratory manner with pastels and bright colors. The term “drunk Easter bunny” was definitely thrown around. If you’re looking for a new suit for summer, definitely get inspired here.

Hair: Adam Maclay of BA Reps
Make-up: Christyna Kay of Art Department
Photographer: Yu Tsai

Michelle Fuente Steffen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Sian Swimwear

Michelle Fuente Steffen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Becca

Michelle Fuente Steffen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Isabella Rose

Hillory Fields and Michelle Fuente Steffen were photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. 

Michelle Fuente Steffen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Hunza G.

Michelle Fuente Steffen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Becca

Michelle Fuente Steffen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Isabella Rose

Michelle Fuente Steffen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Sian Swimwear

Hillory Fields and Michelle Fuente Steffen were photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. 

Michelle Fuente Steffen was photographed by Yu Tsai in Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Becca

