7 Suits We’re Shopping From Monday Swimwear’s End-of-Summer Sale
SI Swimsuit models love Monday Swimwear, so we felt it was only right to let readers know that the luxurious beach and resort wear brand is having a major end-of-summer sale.
From sleek monochrome bikinis and colorful ribbed two-pieces to fun cut-out monokinis and classy, family-friendly one-pieces, the luxurious online retailer has got you covered. Brand stars like Kelsey Merritt, Lorena Durán, Sixtine, Kate Love, Christen Harper, Alix Earle, Yumi Nu, Ilona Maher, Martha Stewart and others swear by Monday Swimwear’s high-quality items. The brand’s vast collection offers the perfect pieces for pool parties, tropical vacations, nature adventures, sunbathing and more.
Minute Media may earn a small commission from your purchase at the following links.
Shop seven of our current faves from the sale section below, and check out the full site at mondayswimwear.com.
Aruba Top Ivory Boucle, $57.60 and Tamarama Bottom Ivory Boucle, $49.20 (mondayswimwear.com)
This classy white set features a plunging top and traditional high-leg hipster bottoms.
Summer Peach Crinkle Hanlei Top, $33.60 and Summer Peach Crinkle Hanalei Bottom, $32 (mondayswimwear.com)
This beautiful peach crinkle set will dazzle under the late-summer sun.
Maui Top Eggplant Wide Rib, $60 and Eggplant Wide Rib Sorrento Bottom, $48 (mondayswimwear.com)
This beautiful plum ribbed two-piece features a bustier bra top and high-waisted, high-coverage bottoms that suck you in in all the right places.
Cala Roja Top Sun Lynx Geo, $58.80 and Byron Bottom Sun Lynx Geo, $48 (mondayswimwear.com)
We’re obsessed with this geometric print on both the stylish underwire top and mid-rise, high-leg cheeky bottoms.
Costa Rica Top Mango Shiny, $35.20 and Bronte Bottom Mango Shiny, $34.40 (mondayswimwear.com)
This set combines all the things we love about swimwear: bandeau tops, the color yellow and O-ring details.
St. Barth’s One-Piece Bronze Shiny Jersey, $76 (mondayswimwear.com)
This stunning bronze monokini features the cutest gold hardware hip detail and an asymmetrical ab-baring cut-out.
Clovelly One-Piece Blue Denim, $69.60 (mondayswimwear.com)
This denim one-piece is super trendy and family-friendly and can double as the cutest bodysuit paired with jeans or a mini skirt.