Ellie Thumann’s Timeless Red Mini Dress Is Back on Our Feeds—and We’re Still Obsessed
Following Ellie Thumann’s third appearance in SI Swimsuit—featuring a jaw-dropping display in Bermuda for the 2025 issue—the 23-year-old celebrated her newest feat with the magazine at Swim Week in late May.
The Phoenix native sported a series of red-hot looks in Miami and resurfaced one of our favorites on Instagram on Sunday night.
In the four-slide carousel, Thumann debuted a cherry red mini dress on her feed from MÔNOT. The model paired the satin garment with staple black heels, matching black earrings and a bold red lip.
Simply captioned, “final night!!! @si_swimsuit,” the post featured snapshots of Thumann’s night out ensemble, which she rocked after she hit the catwalk at the W South Beach for the brand’s annual runway show on May 31.
“Insaneeee❤️,” fellow SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin commented.
“🔥🔥🔥,” another SI Swimsuit model Nicole Williams English added.
“no. notes,” one fan declared.
In addition to her show-stopping number from the long weekend in the Sunshine State, Thumann also repped a number of glamorous looks for her celebratory trip.
At the inaugural Swimwear Icons Hall of Fame event on May 28, the model looked as radiant as ever in a ruched white gown from Silvia Tcherassi. The plunging, backless satin dress was accessorized with jewelry by Jennifer Zeuner, as Thumann styled her hair into an elegant updo.
On May 30, the model arrived at the brand’s VIP Dinner in style, wearing a strapless black gown with a massive cutout in its center. Thumann opted to wear her hair down for the night with a loose curl and paired a tennis necklace and gold bracelets with the neutral ‘fit.
Since Thumann’s 2023 debut in the magazine, the content creator has graced the fold every year, making stops in Puerto Rico and Mexico before heading to Bermuda for the newest issue.
“I’m very proud of myself because [modeling] can be a very intimidating, vulnerable thing, but everyone’s made me feel very comfortable and very confident in myself and [are] reminding me why I’m here,” she stated in 2023.
That confidence was on full display on the beaches of Bermuda. Joining Ilona Maher, Katie Austin, Jena Sims, Achieng Agutu, Brooks Nader and cover girls Lauren Chan and Olivia Dunne, the model looked cool and chic during her time on the island.
“Everything is hard before it’s easy,” she said this year. “I’m entering a stage in my life where I’m finally witnessing the results of this and embracing my most confident self.”