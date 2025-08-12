Relive Nelly Korda’s SI Swimsuit Debut in Bold Blue Looks From Boca Raton
Pro golfer and SI Swimsuit model Nelly Korda just posted a “one month non golf dump” this past weekend, where the athlete stunned in a pastel blue number on its cover slide. The bodycon ribbed dress—from Kookaï, Korda disclosed on her Instagram story—elegantly hugged the 27-year-old’s figure, and featured side cut-outs along her midriff.
At SI Swimsuit, we already knew that Korda looks great in blue, and her debut shoot with the magazine is our favorite example. In her home state of Florida, Korda joined fellow athletes-turned-SI-Swimsuit models Anna Hall, Ali Truwit, Cameron Brink, Caroline Marks, Eileen Gu, Gabby Thomas, Jordan Chiles, Suni Lee and Toni Breidinger in Boca Raton for her inaugural shoot for the 2025 issue, where she donned numerous shades of the primary color.
On the coastline, Korda repped two daring one-piece suits that caught our attention. In a textured cerulean PARAMIDONNA number, the golfer ran her fingers through her blonde hair. Kneeling as the waves crashed into the shore, the rookie debuted a one-shoulder long-sleeve suit from Laquan Smith—whose high-legged silhouette showcased her glowing skin. She also took a strapless CLEONIE SWIM one-piece on a ride in the Atlantic, while posting on the edge of a boat.
But Korda didn’t just rep statement one-pieces in the fold. She stole the show in a duo of blue bikinis as well—from Yasmine Eslami and Angelys Balek. Both triangle cuts, the golfer showed off the universal style as the breeze moved her golden waves, and her piercing blue eyes stared down her photographer, Ben Horton’s, lens.
While Korda’s newest post shows the athlete’s adventures outside of the golf course, the athlete gushed with gratitude over how her career in the game has changed her life, before her first SI Swimsuit feature was released in May.
“Golf has impacted my life in an incredible way outside of the sport. I get to inspire the next generation. I see girls that look up to me, and I get to travel the world for a living and do what I love,” Korda shared while on set. She added, “When you’re passionate about something, it's never work.”
As for us, if some well-deserved R&R for Korda means more radiant looks coming to our feeds, we’re very much here for it. And, once she gets back on the green, we’ll be the first ones to cheer the golfer on.