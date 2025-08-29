Nelly Korda’s Pink Satin-Look Swimsuit Delivers End of Summer Energy
It’s a particularly exciting summer Friday today, as Labor Day Weekend is upon us. As people across the country prepare for beach trips, poolside hangs and barbeques, others are getting their last-minute swimsuit shopping in. Although Labor Day signals the end of summer, the season technically is not over until September 22, giving us another near-month to celebrate the liveliest season of the year.
As such, we’re looking back at the SI Swimsuit photo shoots from the 2025 issue to get inspiration for the final weeks of summer. The great thing about last-minute shopping is that the closer we get to fall, the more swimwear sales pop up. Case in point: the hot pink satin-like two-piece Nelly Korda wore for her SI Swimsuit debut.
Nelly Korda’s pink bikini is now on sale
Among the many gorgeous suits the professional golfer wore in Boca Raton, Fla., this bikini from Agua Bendita—the Madelyn Bikini Top ($55) and Maisie Bikini Bottom ($55), to be exact—is both fabulous and affordable. Both pieces are currently 50% off, an undeniable deal worth snatching up while you can.
These pieces come in other colors, but if you’re eager to embrace the end of summer feeling, we’d definitely recommend this timeless hot pink. When else can you be unapologetically bold this year?
With fall approaching, neutrals and saturated hues will be on-trend again, including hues of brown and burgundy. Gray, black and blue will undoubtedly own the winter months. There’s no time like the present to rock something bright.
This particular Agua Bendita bikini not only delivers on the bright and bold—it’s also super feminine and elevated with the trim, sweetheart neckline and satin-look fabric. The two-piece is made of polyester and elastane, but you’d never know it from the look of it. It’s giving Palm Royale, a.k.a. Floridian high society chic.
As a Florida native herself, this aesthetic fits Korda perfectly.
Korda was one of 10 athletes who traveled to Boca Raton last fall to pose for Ben Horton’s lens for the 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue. The accomplished athlete, who is ranked the No. 2 female golfer in the world, was an absolute natural in front of the camera, though she admitted the whole experience forced her to step out of her “comfort zone.”
Korda, who is currently playing on the FM Championship in Massachusetts, was honored with the LPGA Tour Player of the Year Award and Rolex Annika Major Award in 2024, also making history with seven LPGA Tour wins in a single year. Most recently, she appeared in Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2.
Check out behind the scenes photos from Korda’s SI Swimsuit shoot here.