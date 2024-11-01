SI Swimsuit Model Style Watch: A Week Full of Sweet and Flirty Halloween Costumes
Spooky, scary skeletons and SI Swimsuit models dressed in their Halloween best are a few of our favorite things this time of year. And since yesterday was Oct. 31, brand stars past and present donned their sweetest and flirtiest looks all week long in honor of the creepy holiday.
From Nicole Williams English’s spooky family costume to Sixtine’s take on a sexy pirate, these women really went all out on their Halloween looks this year. Below, find just a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit model’s Halloween-themed Instagram posts from the week.
Ashley Graham
The 2016 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model embodied Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice in this modern take on the iconic costume from the 1988 film. In honor of her 37th birthday on Oct. 31, Graham enjoyed an evening at the Beetlejuice Icon House with her nearest and dearest.
Olivia Culpo
Culpo, who landed the cover of the 2020 magazine, dressed up as Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz, while her husband, San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey, rocked a Tin Man costume. The couple attended a Halloween party with fellow 49ers WAGS, including Kristin Juszczyk and Claire Kittle, who were pictured in Culpo’s post.
Alix Earle
Earle, SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover model, absolutely nailed her Cheshire Cat costume from Alice in Wonderland, complete with full body paint and facial prosthetics. On a different occasion, Earle impersonated fellow SI Swimsuit cover star Megan Fox’s character Lilah Black from the 2010 film Jonah Hex.
Ciara
Ciara, who posed for the cover of the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue, channeled supermodel and two-time brand star Naomi Campbell. The Grammy-winning artist mimicked the icon’s sheer black catsuit from the 1991 Alaïa ready-to-wear runway show, and really committed with a video recreation of the moment here.
Genie Bouchard
As if! The professional tennis player and two-time SI Swimsuit model embodied Cher Horowitz from the classic 1995 film Clueless. Her black-and-yellow checkered blazer and mini skirt were spot on, and she accessorized with a pink fuzzy purse, white thigh-high stockings and heeled Mary Jane pumps. On another occasion, Bouchard also dressed up as a cow in an itty-bitty bodysuit.
Winnie Harlow
Harlow, an SI Swimsuit legend, absolutely nailed her costume this year, a dedication to 13-time Grammy Award nominee Diana Ross. Her intricate look featured a barely-there sparkly bodysuit, rhinestone-adorned heels and lots of Motown flair.