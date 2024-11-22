SI Swimsuit Model Style Watch: Game Day Fashion and Chic Outfits Galore
Each and every week, we keep a close eye on the happenings of our current and former SI Swimsuit models. From fashion-forward events to career achievements to sweet relationship snaps, we’re here for it all. And this week, one major theme stood out where brand model’s Instagram content is concerned: fashion.
While several brand stars put on their game day best to cheer on their favorite teams from the sidelines, others opted for chic dresses, sleek streetwear or streamlined suiting for the various events on their social calendar. Below, find a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit model looks from Instagram this week.
Cameron Brink
The WNBA athlete and 2025 SI Swimsuit model was the picture of fall fashion for a panel event with Goop and New Balance, where she opted for a cropped top, belted split-hem pants and a neutral-colored button-up jacket over top.
Christen Harper
Harper, SI Swimsuit’s 2022 co-Rookie of the Year, showed off her sporty look for Monday Night Football, as the Detroit Lions defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 52-6. The model kept things simple with a tiny white tee, wide legged blue jeans and an oversized varsity jacket with black-and-white cuffs.
Alix Earle
Earle, a fellow WAG and SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover model, opted for a vibrant aqua and orange-heavy ensemble to watch the Miami Dolphins defeat the Las Vegas Raiders by a score of 34-19 on Sunday, Nov. 17. Her outfit featured a sporty Christian Dior windbreaker and custom embroidered Reebok sneakers.
Katie Austin
Austin hosted the Country Now red carpet event ahead of the 58th Annual CMA Awards in Nashville on Thursday, Nov. 20, and she certainly looked the part. The model opted for a gorgeous red off-the-shoulder gown for the occasion and silver square-toed heels.
Jordan Chiles
Chiles, one of SI Swimsuit’s featured athletes for the 2025 issue, hit the red carpet at the GQ Men of the Year party in Los Angeles earlier this month, and we can’t get enough of her silver suit. She boldly opted to forgo a top underneath and paired the look with pointed-toe black pumps, a clutch purse and silver hoop earrings.
Ali Truwit
Truwit, a professional swimmer and member of the 2025 SI Swimsuit class, also found herself on the NFL sidelines this week. She and a few pals, including Olympic swimmer Kate Douglass, headed to MetLife Stadium to watch the New York Jets take on the Indianapolis Colts. And while the Jets lost by a mere point, Truwit was a winner in her green-and-white game day ensemble.