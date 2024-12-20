Swimsuit

SI Swimsuit Model Style Watch: Game Day Looks and Two-Pieces Are Trending

Here’s what a few of our brand stars (both past and present) were spotted in this week.

Cara O’Bleness

Ciara, Xandra Pohl and Kim Kardashian
Ciara, Xandra Pohl and Kim Kardashian / Monica Schipper/Getty Images, John Nacion/Getty Images and Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Each and every week, we enjoy following along with SI Swimsuit models past and present on social media as they continue to succeed across the globe. Whether it’s a career accomplishment, a stunning red carpet look or a simple selfie, brand stars regularly share updates with their Instagram followers, and we love being along for the ride.

And this week, we noticed a major theme: many SI Swimsuit stars either donned stringy bikinis or bundled up for game day. Below, take a look at a few of our favorites, where you can draw some inspiration for your next beach day or sidelines cheering session.

Ciara

The 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model didn’t let the temperature bother her in the slightest, and absolutely nailed her cold-weather game day look to cheer on her Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback hubby, Russell Wilson. Our favorite part of the ensemble is easily the football-shaped purse, though the puffy boots are a close second.

Jena Sims

Sims, a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, watched the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium for Monday Night Football. And though the home team lost 15-9, Sims was a real winner in a sporty red corset top by Frankie Collective.

Christen Harper

No one rocks denim-on-denim quite like the 2022 co-Rookie of the Year. Harper opted for dark denim jeans and a cute top with a tie-style back to cheer on her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, in the Motor City.

Xandra Pohl

Pohl, a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, recently spent time soaking up some sun in Costa Rica, and documented her journey for fans on Instagram along the way. We can’t get enough of the golden hour pics she posted, which prove exactly why she was chosen to pose for this year’s magazine in Belize.

Kim Kardashian

Is that our 2022 cover model or Raquel Welch? Kardashian modeled a few looks from the brand-new SKIMS winter collection, including an itty-bitty furry bikini. The mom of four flaunted her abs and certainly brought the heat in the barely-there number.

Abby Dahlkemper

Speaking of abs, Dahlkemper, a professional soccer player and 2019 SI Swimsuit model, flaunted her six pack from Kauai, Hawai’i. She appears to be having a blast on a trip with girlfriends, and shared pics in both terracotta- and black-colored bikinis, along with selfies, scenery snaps and more.

