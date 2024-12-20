SI Swimsuit Model Style Watch: Game Day Looks and Two-Pieces Are Trending
Each and every week, we enjoy following along with SI Swimsuit models past and present on social media as they continue to succeed across the globe. Whether it’s a career accomplishment, a stunning red carpet look or a simple selfie, brand stars regularly share updates with their Instagram followers, and we love being along for the ride.
And this week, we noticed a major theme: many SI Swimsuit stars either donned stringy bikinis or bundled up for game day. Below, take a look at a few of our favorites, where you can draw some inspiration for your next beach day or sidelines cheering session.
Ciara
The 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model didn’t let the temperature bother her in the slightest, and absolutely nailed her cold-weather game day look to cheer on her Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback hubby, Russell Wilson. Our favorite part of the ensemble is easily the football-shaped purse, though the puffy boots are a close second.
Jena Sims
Sims, a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, watched the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Atlanta Falcons at Allegiant Stadium for Monday Night Football. And though the home team lost 15-9, Sims was a real winner in a sporty red corset top by Frankie Collective.
Christen Harper
No one rocks denim-on-denim quite like the 2022 co-Rookie of the Year. Harper opted for dark denim jeans and a cute top with a tie-style back to cheer on her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, in the Motor City.
Xandra Pohl
Pohl, a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, recently spent time soaking up some sun in Costa Rica, and documented her journey for fans on Instagram along the way. We can’t get enough of the golden hour pics she posted, which prove exactly why she was chosen to pose for this year’s magazine in Belize.
Kim Kardashian
Is that our 2022 cover model or Raquel Welch? Kardashian modeled a few looks from the brand-new SKIMS winter collection, including an itty-bitty furry bikini. The mom of four flaunted her abs and certainly brought the heat in the barely-there number.
Abby Dahlkemper
Speaking of abs, Dahlkemper, a professional soccer player and 2019 SI Swimsuit model, flaunted her six pack from Kauai, Hawai’i. She appears to be having a blast on a trip with girlfriends, and shared pics in both terracotta- and black-colored bikinis, along with selfies, scenery snaps and more.