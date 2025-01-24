SI Swimsuit Style Watch: Models Show Off Their Fashion Sense Around the World
While temperatures have dipped below freezing in many parts of the country, our SI Swimsuit models continue to bring the heat, no matter where in the world they are. From leggy mini dresses and crop tops to chic layers and outerwear, brand stars past and present have showed off their impeccable sense of fashion over the past week, giving us major winter style inspo along the way.
Below, check out a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit model Instagram posts from the last several days, all of which are fashion focused.
Camille Kostek
The SI Swimsuit legend paired a chocolate brown mini dress with pointed-toe knee-high boots in the same neutral hue, and Kostek accessorized with a Siegelman Stable baseball cap. The Connecticut native was styled by Sarah Nearis, while she also collaborated with makeup artist Beck and hairstylist MJ Snyder.
Simone Biles
While in New York City, the 11-time Olympic medalist and two-time SI Swimsuit model showcased that she’s also a winner in the fashion department. She donned a brown belted vest in one photo and a multicolored jacket in another, the latter of which she rocked for a segment on TODAY. Biles also snapped a selfie in a brown long-sleeved top and was captured courtside alongside her husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, in an all-black ensemble.
Emily Ratajkowski
The two-time SI Swimsuit model, who was featured in the 2014 and 2015 issues, is all about the color red lately, and we’re loving the Valentine’s Day-inspired aesthetic. In addition to a figure-hugging red dress, Ratajkowski rocked a red bikini and crimson lipstick and toenail polish while in Mexico.
Xandra Pohl
The 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie is based in Miami, and her latest ’fit check is one that makes us dream of summer days ahead. Pohl opted for a sparkly backless crop top, wide-legged jeans and a neutral-colored YSL purse, and she rocked the cute and casual outfit for a night out on a yacht with friends.
Chanel Iman
While in Europe, Iman brought her Parisian sense of style to the City of Light, where she spent some time with her husband, Davon Godchaux. The 2024 SI Swimsuit star donned a black top with a trio of gold buttons up the front along with a plaid mini skirt, knee-high black boots and a beret. In another slide, she opted for a cream-colored top, black leather mini and stylish ankle boots.