A Week in the Life of SI Swimsuit Models: Girlbossing and Gorgeous Glam
This week, SI Swimsuit models weren’t just turning heads—they were turning pages in their own stories of success. From exciting career moves and highlighting their achievements on social media to putting together effortlessly chic fall fashion moments, these women are proving their versatility.
Whether they were commanding attention on red carpets coast to coast or embracing the cozy comfort of casual autumn looks, one thing is for sure: current and former brand stars have been inspiring us with every post lately.
Here’s a look at models who embodied girlboss energy and glamour through their Instagram content this week.
Katie Austin
The 2022 co-Rookie of the Year crossed an item off her career bucket list and created a KA Studio in her new home.
Barbara Palvin
The supermodel is loving denim-on-denim this fall. She paired her medium blue wash look with pointed-toe boots and sleek black sunglasses.
Olivia Dunne
The LSU gymnast, who is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, practically broke the internet when she finally dropped her gorgeous media day pics earlier this week.
Xandra Pohl
The Miami-based DJ teased something exciting in the works. The 2024 rookie looked breathtaking in this icy blue getup and matching glam.
Lori Harvey
The 2024 rookie joined the likes of Hailey Bieber, Sofia Richie, Kendall Jenner and Sabrina Carpenter and launched an Erewhon smoothie. The fashionista’s dairy-free vanilla matcha smoothie features superfoods and a portion of proceeds are donated to Black Girls Rock.
Hailey Clauson
The brand legend and 2016 cover girl pulled from the archives and looked incredible in this super cute vintage floral Dolce & Gabbana look.
Sara Sampaio
The two-time brand star was pretty in pink in this crisp baby pink linen gown. She sipped wine and explored the vineyards under the gorgeous Napa sun.
Camille Kostek
The 2019 cover star and brand legend served “divine feminine energy” in this gorgeous sultry black lace catsuit from Tropic of C, paired with her signature blonde bombshell waves.
Serena Williams
The tennis GOAT and mom of two was honored as one of Glamour’s Women of the Year. She’s proud to use her platform to invest in and inspire women of color.
Kelsey Merritt
The three-time brand star celebrated her birthday a week late with a fun trip to Napa. She stunned in a little black dress with the coolest accessories: a fun western-inspired belt, unique strappy stilettos, and, of course, a glass of wine.