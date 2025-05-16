We’ll Never Be Over Ali Truwit’s Look for the SI Swimsuit 2025 Red Carpet
Ali Truwit is used to winning, so it’s really no surprise to learn she has one of the best looks on the red carpet at SI Swimsuit’s official launch party to celebrate the release of the 2025 issue!
A two-time Paralympic medalist—having made her debut in 2024 during the Paris Games where she took home two silver medals and broke records, all after surviving a shark attack which resulted in the amputation of her leg—this professional swimmer knows how to work it, whether it be in the pool or in front of the cameras.
And tonight at the SI Swimsuit 2025 official launch party, her look is certainly one of the best:
The Connecticut native sported a silver mini dress by Dana Harel, embellished with sequins from top to bottom. The strapless garment featured ruching at the hem, as she paired the delightful dress with matching silver jewelry. To finish off the look, Truwit added open-toed silver pumps, holding a clutch with the words, “Stronger Than You Think” written on it—a nod to her not for profit organization.
On the red carpet, Truwit called joining the magazine “surreal,” noting how proud she is to be the second Paralympian featured.
And Truwit has every reason to celebrate this year’s breathtaking issue, as she joined fellow models Anna Hall, Cameron Brink, Caroline Marks, Eileen Gu, Gabby Thomas, Jordan Chiles, Nelly Korda, Suni Lee and Toni Breidinger in sunny Boca Raton, Fla., where they shot with photographer Ben Horton. In her gorgeous photo shoot, the athlete could be seen sporting swimsuits from beautiful brands like HAUS OF PINKLEMONAID, Agent Provocateur, and Two Fish Swim (and that’s just a taste of the many designers featured!).
SI Swimsuit caught up with Truwit on the set of her shoot, where she opened up about what she hopes readers will take away from seeing her photos, saying, “I hope when people look at these photos, and the issue as a whole, I hope they see the power, strength and beauty in female athletes, and I hope young girls look at these photos and see that all bodies are beautiful. Whether you’re an athlete or whatever you look like, there is strength and power and beauty within you, too.”
