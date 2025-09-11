Brooks Nader’s Best SI Swimsuit Moments
From her 2019 open casting call win to her latest feature in the 2025 magazine, Brooks Nader is a seven-time SI Swimsuit model who has become a staple of the brand over the years, even earning the status of “Legend” as part of the 2024 60th Anniversary issue. This Baton Rouge native has had a long and storied history with SI Swimsuit—which means she also has a treasure trove of “best moments” to choose from!
So, with that in mind, let’s take a look back at Nader’s incredible history with the magazine, highlighting her best moments in print and digital.
2019 debut: Paradise Island, Bahamas
Nader’s first-ever feature with the brand took place on Paradise Island in the Bahamas in 2019. There, the newcomer sparkled and shined for her debut photo shoot while sporting an array of classic swimwear looks from beloved designer brands.
From one-pieces to bikinis and beyond, Nader quickly demonstrated that she was destined for a spot in the magazine.
Photographed on the sun-soaked sands of the island by Yu Tsai, Nader was a natural—and thus, naturally, she took home the 2019 Swim Search open casting call win, alongside some expert-level modeling advice from SI Swimsuit icon Christie Brinkley.
“[Brinkley told me] ‘Show up with a smile on your face. Show up on time. Be nice to everybody. It’s not easy. You will be in two-degree weather in a bikini. You’ll have bad conditions, you’ll be tired, you’ll be jet-lagged, but always have a smile on your face. Always work extremely hard and always be grateful,’” Nader told SI Swimsuit in 2024 while reminiscing about her career-changing debut. “I was like ‘That’s all I need.’ And, to this day, [Brinkley] is never not smiling. She’s always on time. She’s always hardworking. And, that’s probably why—besides being drop-dead gorgeous—she has gotten so far in her life and career. I took [that advice] with me forever.”
2020 shoot: Bali, Indonesia
The rising star followed up her winning shoot in the Bahamas with a change of scenery: a stunning shoot in Bali, once again posing in front of Tsai’s lens. On the beach, she was the star of every snapshot, quickly reminding readers of her incredible ability to find her best angles, whether she was photographed playing in the waves or riding around on a sleek moped.
There was clearly no “sophomore slump” when it came to the model’s follow-up—instead, the dynamic shots only further cemented her place on the pages.
In designer pieces from brands like Broaching, Rudi Gernreich and KRAHS, Nader made her day on the Indonesian shoreline look sleek, sultry and chic.
2021 shoot: Hollywood, Fla.
And the third time around was definitely charming for Nader, who joined the brand for photo shoot number three in 2022, this time taking to the Sunshine State in a bright yellow one-piece to rep the brand’s name.
The model’s third shoot was also notable, as it was her first time working apart from Tsai, this time posing for photographer Ben Watts.
Stepping away from the hectic Florida beaches for some cozy snapshots by a relaxing pool, the Louisiana native modeled some incredible looks. Featuring many unlikely patterns and vibrant colors, one-of-a-kind swimwear was clearly the name of the game for her styling.
2022 shoot: Montenegro
If only one word could describe Nader’s 2023 photo shoot in Montenegro, it would be “golden.” From the sun to the sands to her skintone, the model was pure gold for her fourth time in the fold.
Setting up shop in front of photographer James Macari’s lens, Nader’s snapshots captured the soft and sensual vibes of a much-needed break from the quiet chaos of everyday life.
Her photos were a dynamic mix of poses, demonstrating just how much the model had grown her already impressive repertoire over the years. And, after seeing her breathtaking work in 2022, Nader upped the ante in 2023—and the payoff definitely matched her hard work.
2023 cover shoot: Dominican Republic
In 2023—a mere four years after the model made her debut in the Bahamas—Nader graced the cover of the annual issue in a striking Baywatch-esque one-piece number by Matthew Bruch. Nader was one of four cover models that year, selected alongside heavy-hitters Martha Stewart, Kim Petras and Megan Fox.
“They popped out with my cover and then we were all crying and freaking—and I mean it because I was in complete shock mode,” Nader said of the moment she watched her cover feature dreams become a reality. “It was an insane shock. I literally almost fainted.”
And the Dominican Republic proved to be the perfect spot for this career-defining moment, with Nader posing in a bevy of unique pieces by fan-favorite designer brands, once again photographed by Macari.
When asked what her “favorite” swimsuit from the entire shoot was, Nader confirmed it was, in fact, the red-hot cherry one-piece she donned for her cover shot—because of course it was!
60th Anniversary issue: Mexico & Hollywood, Fla.
Two shoots in one year? Sure, why not! After all, nothing is too daunting for this SI Swimsuit staple.
Coming hot off her cover girl year and preparing to join the Season 33 cast of Dancing With the Stars, Nader had a full circle moment with the magazine: a reunion with Tsai, the first photographer she ever shot with for an SI Swimsuit shoot. The two worked together twice in 2024: once on the beautiful beaches of Mexico, where Nader strutted her stuff during golden hour, and once for another very special shoot...
...in Hollywood, Fla., where Nader officially became a brand “Legend” as part of the 60th Anniversary issue! There, she joined 26 other SI Swimsuit models who received the honor. Among them were the aforementioned Brinkley, as well as her fellow 2023 cover girl, Stewart.
“It’s surreal because I feel like I was just standing in line for the Swim Search, trying to be around the magazine and meet the team—and [back then] that to me seemed like such a far-fetched dream,” Nader told SI Swimsuit at the time. “To go from being told ‘no’ by my agents, who said I wouldn’t be a good fit for Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] and they wouldn’t like me, to actually winning the Swim Search and being in the issue, and then going on to be on the cover, to now being considered a legend, surrounded by actual legends like Christie Brinkley, Tyra Banks, Lily Aldridge and Maye Musk—I can’t even describe how incredibly special this moment is.”
2025 shoot: Bermuda
Most recently, Nader reunited with Watts for her latest SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Bermuda for the 2025 issue.
And 2025 has proven to be an exciting year for the model all around. Aside from her continued reign over the fashion world—having been featured on the cover of magazines including Us Weekly and Maxim—Nader and her sisters also announced they’d be starring in their very own reality TV show, aptly titled Love Thy Nader. The show documents the sisters’ lives as they trade in their simple family life in Baton Rouge for the bright lights and big city energy of the New York modeling world.
After seven consecutive photo shoots, one thing remains certain: Nader is a staple of the brand and a SI Swimsuit “Legend” in every imaginable way—and if a picture is truly worth a thousand words, then Nader’s countless jaw-dropping snapshots certainly speak for themselves.