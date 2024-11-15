Celebrations and Career Moves Were a Major Theme for SI Swimsuit Models This Week
This week certainly was an exciting one in the world of SI Swimsuit models. While many women made exciting announcements across social media related to career and relationship news, others donned their very best for the brand’s 60th anniversary party at Dante Beverly Hills on the evening of Thursday, Nov. 14.
The celebration, held outdoors at the Italian eatery in Los Angeles, was sponsored by Maybelline and PopSockets and was also an occasion to honor SI Swimsuit’s September digital issue cover model Ilona Maher. While there were plenty of brand stars in attendance on the red carpet last night, other SI Swimsuit models shared content from their latest personal highlight reels over the past few days, and we simply can’t get enough.
Below, check out a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit model moments on Instagram from this week.
Ilona Maher
The Olympic rugby champion was the belle of the ball on Thursday night, when fellow SI Swimsuit models, celebrities and content creators gathered in Los Angeles to celebrate the brand’s 60th anniversary issue—and Maher’s striking September digital issue cover.
Christen Harper
The 2022 co-Rookie of the Year attended the festivities at Dante Beverly Hills in a black lacy vintage Dolce & Gabbana mini dress, which she paired with heels and a tousled up-do. Harper worked with stylist Maren Taylor for the occasion, as well as hairstylist Becca Mader and makeup artist Alyssa Marie.
Roshumba Williams
The 60th anniversary celebration in Los Angeles certainly would’ve been a little bit less legendary without the presence of Williams, who dazzled on the red carpet in a jewel-tone blue strapless dress.
Gabriella Halikas
The content creator and 2021 Swim Search finalist made an appearance on the red carpet at Dante Beverly Hills to not only celebrate the brand’s 60th year, but to honor her pal, Maher.
Katie Austin
In an exciting career move this week, Austin announced her brand-new online cooking show, Come On In. In the first episode, she prepared a delicious-looking chicken and black bean enchilada bake.
Xandra Pohl
In addition to making an appearance at Thursday night’s party, Pohl DJed at EDC Orlando earlier this month, and the 2024 rookie took some time to share a few photos and video snippets with her followers from the event this week.
Alix Earle
Earle, SI Swimsuit’s inaugural digital cover model, celebrated one year with her “best friend,” boyfriend Braxton Berrios. The content creator shared a sweet collage of moments with her Miami Dolphins wide receiver beau in honor of the precious milestone.