Christen Goff Takes Fans Behind the Scenes of Her SI Swimsuit Digital Cover Photo Shoot
With five SI Swimsuit shoots, four SI Swimsuit Runway Show appearances, a Swim Search co-win and a co-Rookie of the Year honor—the latter pair of accolades shared with fellow brand staple Katie Austin—under her belt, Christen Goff has notched an SI Swimsuit digital cover spot.
The longtime model, who was introduced to the brand through its open casting call in 2021, has graced the pages of the magazine every year since her standout Swim Search finalist appearance in Atlantic City.
She scored her own rookie campaign in Barbados by winning the competition alongside Austin, and touched down in Dominica (2023), Portugal (2024) and Jamaica (2025) before stepping onto set in Fort Myers, Fla., (2026) for her digital cover photo shoot.
“Getting to do the cover shoot with fellow women who are in the NFL with me is going to be just so special and fun," Goff said while on set. The model is married to Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, and gave birth to their first child, named Romy Isabelle, last summer.
She was joined on Captiva Island in the Fort Myers area by Normani, Claire Kittle, Ronika Love, Brittany Mahomes, and Haley Cavinder—who each notched individual digital covers of their own. “It’s kind of just like tying all my worlds together: Sports Illustrated and football,” Goff continued.
Following her cover reveal, on Thursday, Feb. 5, Goff took to Instagram to give her followers a look at some behind the scenes clips from her time on set. In the 17-second reel, posted that same day, the Southern California native posed by the shore in a two-toned Andi Bagus bikini as her espresso brown hair moved with the breeze.
“Little moments behind the shot of my [SI Swimsuit] DIGITAL COVER!!! Thank you endlessly,” she wrote as part post’s caption, before tagging the crew that brought the front page image to life. In the reel’s background played Sugar Ray’s 1999 hit, “Every Morning.”
Brand models flood Goff’s comment section
In its brief time online, Goff has already received plenty of supportive comments from fellow SI Swimsuit models. Take a look at just a few of their sweet sentiments below.
“Congrats Cover Girl 🩵,” Jasmine Sanders cheered.
Penny Lane shared a similar note, “😍😍😍😍 congratulations cover girl 🔥💕❤️.”
“Such a dream😍!” Olivia Dunne gushed.
“COVER GIRLLLLL❤️❤️,” Sixtine exclaimed.
“INSANE,” Alix Earle declared.
“Obsessed,” Cavinder penned, before adding another comment with a trio of heart-eyed emojis.