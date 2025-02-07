Fashion Icon Kristin Juszczyk’s Best Game Day Accessory Is a Confident, Radiant Smile
Kristin Juszczyk has built a name for herself as the ultimate game day fashion innovator. Whether she’s reworking a vintage NFL tee into a structured corset or crafting custom pieces for some of the biggest celebrity sports fans, her designs are redefining what it means to show team spirit. But for the designer and entrepreneur, confidence isn’t just about what she wears—it starts with how she feels. And nothing makes her feel more like her best self than her smile.
That’s why she’s teaming up with Invisalign for the second year in a row as part of the Super Bowl Experience, an interactive fan event that takes place ahead of the Big Game. For Juszczyk, the partnership is a natural fit—she believes confidence is key both in fashion and in life, and her smile plays a huge role in that. With Invisalign’s ‘invisible aligners,’ she feels her best whether she’s on the sidelines, designing in her studio, appearing on morning news shows or stepping onto the biggest stages in sports and fashion.
The brand partnership aligns perfectly with the 30-year-old’s mission. Just as her fashion empowers fans to express themselves in new and exciting ways, Invisalign gives people the confidence to smile freely and show up as their most authentic selves. “To be honest, nothing makes me feel more beautiful than my smile and also my fashion and what I’m choosing [to wear],” she says. “And that’s why I love partnering with Invisalign. Their invisible aligners [are] so reliable, and I’ve been using them for years now. There’s nowhere I go that my Invisalign [doesn’t] go with me.”
Juszczyk’s influence has skyrocketed in the past year. After one of her custom-designed jackets went viral when Taylor Swift wore it to a Chiefs game, she signed an official licensing deal with the NFL and launched Off Season, her premium fan apparel brand in partnership with entrepreneur Emma Grede. Through it all, confidence remains the foundation of everything the New York native and San Jose, Calif. resident does.
“I truly believe in the ‘feel good, look good, play good’ [mentality]. And I think that’s what's [most] important to game days,” she shares. “I think players feel the same way, and it can transcend onto the field too. My confidence makes me feel, the most beautiful. My smile [makes me feel the most beautiful].”