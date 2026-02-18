Kate Love Brings Fresh Energy to Polka Dot Trend With Beachfront Look in Mexico
Polka dots were one of our favorite prints in 2025, with SI Swimsuit models repping the pattern throughout the spring, summer and fall. Yesterday, Feb. 17, Kate Love shared how she is sporting the pattern during the early winter months of 2026; however, her trio of Instagram frames are far from frigid.
Love’s lavish look
Disclosing her location as Cabo San Lucas in the carousel’s caption, the SI Swimsuit Legend showcased a neutral swimwear look in the sunshine. She sat on a beach chair in a solid-colored onyx bikini top paired with sheer, low-rise spotted pants that reached her ankles and finished her look with black flip flops, matching sunnies and lots of gold jewelry.
At SI Swimsuit, we’re well aware of Love’s ability to show off a stylish swimsuit. The Canada native made her debut in the fold in 2013 in Easter Island, Chile, and returned to set every year for a decade, making stops across the globe, including Switzerland, Malta, Bali and Belize. Amidst these adventures, she secured her first cover spot with Jasmine Sanders and Olivia Culpo in 2020 and was declared a brand “Legend” in 2024.
“I think every year there’s been something special and something magical about each one,” Love gushed on her portfolio of photo shoots. “The fact that they’re all different and that I’ve gotten to go so many places all around the world with these people is a dream. It’s so lucky that I get to keep working with the same people again and again. I love them so much.”
SI Swimsuit models rep sheer pants in the fold
Jasmine Sanders in Zurich, Switzerland
During her latest in-print feature, fellow SI Swimsuit Legend Sanders coupled a strapless Indah swimwear set with a pair of sheer, high-waisted trousers from Selezza. The model ditched any accessories with this monochromatic ensemble during her seventh shoot with the magazine in Zurich, Switzerland, except for a pair of fur-adorned boots from INUIKII.
Maye Musk in Belize
Musk matched the luscious greenery on set in Belize with this similarly colored seaside look. The brand Legend, who was featured on the cover of SI Swimsuit in 2022 alongside Ciara, Kim Kardashian and Yumi Nu, modeled a rich olive Maygel Coronel one-piece, which she wore underneath sheer printed pants from Caroline Constas. She also repped a dainty pair of Cleopatra’s Bling earrings, which were on full display in this frame from photographer Yu Tsai.