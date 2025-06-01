Swimsuit

Swim Search Finalists Take on the 2025 SI Swimsuit Runway in Miami

The six finalists shined during their first event with the brand.

Bailey Colon

Tunde Oyeneyin, Leticia Martinez and Raeann Langas
Tunde Oyeneyin, Leticia Martinez and Raeann Langas / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Earlier this week, six inspiring individuals were selected as finalists for SI Swimsuit’s yearly open casting call, Swim Search. The annual initiative has produced several SI Swimsuit staples in its near-decade-long tenure, such as Christen Goff, Brooks Nader and Camille Kostek—among many others.

Now the newest wave of honorees is making their mark with the brand, touching down in Miami, Fla., to walk the SI Swimsuit runway. Check out their jaw-dropping debuts!

Ally Mason

Ally Mason walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Ally Mason / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

The Arizona native brought the heat to the Sunshine State on Saturday, wearing a string bikini from Heidi Fish adorned with blue and white polka dots. In a separate look, the 25-year-old University of Southern California alum rocks an itty-bitty two-piece designed in a deep olive green.

Ally Mason walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Ally Mason / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

View Mason’s Runway gallery here!

Dominique Ruotolo

Dominique Ruotolo walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Dominique Ruotolo / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

This track and field sensation, who holds record times at the University of Oregon and Southern California, respectively, looks just as dominant on the catwalk. In a leopard print Tropic of C triangle swimsuit and halter neck Adriana Degreas number, Ruotolo immediately captured our attention.

Dominique Ruotolo walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Dominique Ruotolo / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

View Ruotolo’s Runway gallery here!

Jilly Anais

Jilly Anais walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Jilly Anais / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

In her sophomore stint on the SI Swimsuit runway, Anais debuts a strapless Roxy bikini that’s perfect for summer. She pairs the garment with a bolero from Denimcratic and adds a Zandria cowboy hat. In another look, Anais rocks a leopard print triangle swimsuit, this time from Lybethras.

Jilly Anais walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Jilly Anais / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

View Anais’s Runway gallery here!

Leticia Martinez

Leticia Martinez walk the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Leticia Martinez / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

In her debut Swim Week show, the content creator is sunshine personified in a pastel yellow bikini from Two Fish before returning to the runway in a high-cut animal print one-piece, putting her strong silhouette on full display.

Leticia Martinez walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Leticia Martinez / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

View Martinez’s Runway gallery here!

Raeann Langas

Raeann Langas walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Raeann Langas / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

Langus styles two contrasting numbers for her SI Swimsuit runway debut. The Swim Search finalist wears a Skatie animal print one-piece and a Siena Swim polka dot bikini for two different but equally awe-inspiring moments.

Raeann Langas walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Raeann Langas / John Parra/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated

View Langas’s Runway gallery here!

Tunde Oyeneyin

Tunde Oyeneyin walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Tunde Oyeneyin / John Parra/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated

As a Peloton instructor, Oyeneyin knows how to capture an audience, and it’s no different on the runway as the 37-year-old sports a yellow monokini from Andi Bagus. The Texas native also reps a cherry swimsuit from Oh Polly with a denim overlay in her first appearance with SI Swimsuit.

Tunde Oyeneyin walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show
Tunde Oyeneyin walks the runway for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show / John Parra/Getty Images/Sports Illustrated

View Oyeneyin’s Runway gallery here!

The six Swim Search finalists joined XANDRABethenny Frankel, Nicole Williams English, Ilona Maher, Ali Truwit, Olivia Dunne, Jena Sims, Lauren Chan, Katie Austin, Ellie Thumann, Achieng Agutu, Stassi Schroeder, Midge Purce, Jordan Chiles, Jasmine Sanders, Denise Bidot, Alix Earle, Remi Bader, Penny Lane and Camille Kostek at the annual event in Miami.

What’s next for the Swim Search finalists? Stay tuned as one will be named an SI Swimsuit rookie, making their debut in the magazine’s 2026 issue.

Published
Bailey Colon
BAILEY COLON

Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

