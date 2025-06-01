Swim Search Finalists Take on the 2025 SI Swimsuit Runway in Miami
Earlier this week, six inspiring individuals were selected as finalists for SI Swimsuit’s yearly open casting call, Swim Search. The annual initiative has produced several SI Swimsuit staples in its near-decade-long tenure, such as Christen Goff, Brooks Nader and Camille Kostek—among many others.
Now the newest wave of honorees is making their mark with the brand, touching down in Miami, Fla., to walk the SI Swimsuit runway. Check out their jaw-dropping debuts!
Ally Mason
The Arizona native brought the heat to the Sunshine State on Saturday, wearing a string bikini from Heidi Fish adorned with blue and white polka dots. In a separate look, the 25-year-old University of Southern California alum rocks an itty-bitty two-piece designed in a deep olive green.
Dominique Ruotolo
This track and field sensation, who holds record times at the University of Oregon and Southern California, respectively, looks just as dominant on the catwalk. In a leopard print Tropic of C triangle swimsuit and halter neck Adriana Degreas number, Ruotolo immediately captured our attention.
Jilly Anais
In her sophomore stint on the SI Swimsuit runway, Anais debuts a strapless Roxy bikini that’s perfect for summer. She pairs the garment with a bolero from Denimcratic and adds a Zandria cowboy hat. In another look, Anais rocks a leopard print triangle swimsuit, this time from Lybethras.
Leticia Martinez
In her debut Swim Week show, the content creator is sunshine personified in a pastel yellow bikini from Two Fish before returning to the runway in a high-cut animal print one-piece, putting her strong silhouette on full display.
Raeann Langas
Langus styles two contrasting numbers for her SI Swimsuit runway debut. The Swim Search finalist wears a Skatie animal print one-piece and a Siena Swim polka dot bikini for two different but equally awe-inspiring moments.
Tunde Oyeneyin
As a Peloton instructor, Oyeneyin knows how to capture an audience, and it’s no different on the runway as the 37-year-old sports a yellow monokini from Andi Bagus. The Texas native also reps a cherry swimsuit from Oh Polly with a denim overlay in her first appearance with SI Swimsuit.
The six Swim Search finalists joined XANDRA, Bethenny Frankel, Nicole Williams English, Ilona Maher, Ali Truwit, Olivia Dunne, Jena Sims, Lauren Chan, Katie Austin, Ellie Thumann, Achieng Agutu, Stassi Schroeder, Midge Purce, Jordan Chiles, Jasmine Sanders, Denise Bidot, Alix Earle, Remi Bader, Penny Lane and Camille Kostek at the annual event in Miami.
What’s next for the Swim Search finalists? Stay tuned as one will be named an SI Swimsuit rookie, making their debut in the magazine’s 2026 issue.