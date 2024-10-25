SI Swimsuit Model Watch: A Week Full of Swimwear, Success and Fashion
We love celebrating the end of each week by looking back at what our SI Swimsuit models have been up to over the last few days. More often than not, we can count on tons of bikini content, career moves and high fashion from around the world—and this week was no different.
Below, check out a few of our favorite Instagram posts from current and former brand stars, who found themselves soaking up the sun, putting on their best dress or succeeding on the career front within the past few days.
Olivia Dunne
The 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue rookie and LSU gymnast showed off her hard-earned abs while in Jupiter, Fla. We adore the itty-bitty yellow bikini she chose for catching a tan, and it looks like the athlete had a great time enjoying some R&R at the beach.
Breanna Stewart
Congratulations to the New York Liberty for winning the WNBA Championship on Sunday, the first in franchise history! Forward and one-time SI Swimsuit model Breanna Stewart expressed that she had been “manifesting” the win for some time, and we can’t get enough of her celebratory Instagram posts that followed the Liberty’s 67-62 victory over the Minnesota Lynx.
Lauren Chan
Chan, a two-time brand model, attended the Canadian Arts and Fashion Awards in a truly jaw-dropping custom ensemble by Mario Fugnitto and Naturalizer. Her moody look consisted of a black breastplate, one-shouldered dress overlay, and a fiery red wig with a hood. We’ll be reminiscing on this look for weeks to come.
Brittney Nicole
In addition to being a 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie, Nicole is also a certified personal trainer—and it shows. She flaunted her toned tummy in a string black bikini top in a series of mirror selfies captured at the Hard Rock Hotel in Los Cabos, Mexico.
Ilona Maher
Maher, an Olympic rugby player and SI Swimsuit’s September digital issue cover model, continues to excel on Dancing With the Stars. For “Disney Night” this week, she and her partner, Alan Bersten, performed a jazz number to “Surface Pressure” from the 2021 animated film Encanto. The two shared plenty of great Instagram content pre- and post-show, including this reel in which Maher displayed her incredible strength.
Chrissy Teigen
The SI Swimsuit legend hit the Academy Museum Gala with her husband, EGOT winner John Legend, by her side, and both were dressed to the nines. Her cream-colored Andrew Kwon gown was showstopping, and made our list of favorite looks from the event.