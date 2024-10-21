LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Flaunts Washboard Abs Beachside in Florida
Olivia Dunne is reminding everyone that she is a two-time SI Swimsuit star. The model, who made her debut with the brand on the shores of Puerto Rico last year, and returned to the fold for the 2024 issue in Portugal, just dropped the most stunning Instagram photos. The LSU gymnast, who began training for her fifth and final competition season with the team this fall, recently traveled to the sunny region of Jupiter, Fla., to get some R&R and catch a tan.
The 22-year-old, who celebrated her birthday earlier this month, donned a sweet yellow-and-white gingham bikini set featuring a plunging underwire-style top and cheeky string bottoms. She posed on a white lounge chair on a brown deck and the sun shone all over her toned and sculpted figure. Dunne’s washboard abs and pretty natural freckles were on full display. The New Jersey native sprawled out on her back with her knees bent and arms behind her head as she closed her eyes and looked off to the side.
In the second snap, The Livvy Fund founder was captured on a private jet wearing an oversized gray LSU Baseball Championships sweatshirt, supporting her boyfriend and former Tiger Paul Skenes, who is now an MLB player for the Pittsburgh Pirates and the 2024 MLB Rookie of the Year. In the following pic, the two posed in front of the plane and Skenes carried his girlfriend in his arms. The couple have been dating for more than a year, and were first romantically linked after she was spotted wearing the California native’s jersey at the College World Series last June.
Dunne posed on the beach and in the water in the final two slides of the photo dump.
“No complaints💆🏼♀️,” the Vuori ambassador captioned the carousel that she shared with her 5.3 million Instagram followers. The content creator is the highest-paid female college athlete in the country, and has also racked up a fan base of 8 million on TikTok.
“Welcome home,” SI Swimsuit rookie Jena Sims, who lives in Jupiter, Fla., commented.
“wowowow,” fellow social media star and brand alumna Olivia Ponton chimed.
“I love this and u,” DJ and model Xandra Pohl declared.
“ur just living that life,” model Quinn Holmes gushed.
“cuteeee!” actress and influencer Katie Sigmond exclaimed.
“vibes,” actress and social media personality Lily Chee wrote.
“this is so beautiful,” fellow LSU gymnast Lexi Zeiss added.